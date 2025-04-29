Ubon Gold Edition SP-70 Deluxe Portable Speaker Review: A Budget Party Starter

If you're after a speaker that gets the party started without breaking the bank, the Ubon Gold Edition SP-70 Deluxe deserves a closer look. It's built to be your go-to for casual get-togethers, outdoor hangouts, or even just chilling at home with your playlist on loop.

Design and Build Quality

Straight out of the box, the SP-70 Deluxe feels solid. It’s compact but doesn’t look cheap. Ubon went with ABS plastic for durability and added a matte finish that gives it a cleaner, slightly premium vibe. The metallic grille on the front not only looks good but also protects the dual 45mm drivers tucked inside. It's small enough to carry easily, tough enough to survive a few accidental drops, and simple enough to blend into any setting without shouting for attention.

Connectivity and Extra Features

For a budget speaker, Ubon loaded the SP-70 Deluxe with enough connection options to keep most users happy. Bluetooth v5.3 handles wireless duties smoothly, and you also get Aux input, USB port, TF card slot, and even an FM radio mode for when you feel a bit old-school.

The wireless range of 10 meters is good enough for typical room-to-room movement without any hiccups. Switching between modes is hassle-free, and there’s nothing complicated about getting your tunes rolling.

Sound Performance: Balanced, Not Boomy

Talking about sound, the SP-70 Deluxe plays it safe but smart. It delivers clean audio across different genres, from classic rock to slow jams. The bass is balanced – it won’t punch you in the gut, but it won’t leave the music feeling flat either. If you're someone who enjoys smooth, pleasant listening over face-melting bass drops, you'll like what you hear.

For party tracks and EDM, it does an okay job. Just don’t walk in expecting club-level beats. At this price point, you’re getting a speaker that’s more about creating good vibes than breaking windows.

Battery Life and Charging

The 2000mAh battery packed inside promises up to six hours of playtime, but real-world usage paints a slightly different picture. When blasting music at full volume over Bluetooth, it managed around three hours and twenty minutes before calling it quits. With more reasonable, everyday listening, it stretched comfortably past five hours.

Charging it back up is pretty standard — about two hours with the included Type-C cable. No drama there.

Worth the Money?

For ₹1,499, the Ubon Gold Edition SP-70 Deluxe punches above its weight. It’s not a party powerhouse, but it wasn’t trying to be one either. Instead, it offers a well-rounded package with decent sound, portable design, and solid battery life — perfect for casual listeners, students, and anyone who doesn’t want to spend a fortune just to enjoy good music.