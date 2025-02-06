uBreathe Life Air Purifier Review: Fresh Air, With a Twist

Most air purifiers do one job—clean the air. But they all look the same. White box, filter, some buttons. The uBreathe Life Air Purifier does something different. It adds a real plant to help clean the air naturally. At ₹17,999, it promises fresh air, smart features, and a design that doesn’t scream “appliance.” But does it really work? Let’s find out.

Advertisment

What’s in the Box?

Everything you need is inside:

✔ The air purifier

✔ Filters (pre-installed in most cases)

✔ Power cord

✔ User manual

Advertisment

Setting it up is easy. Almost everything is already setup just you need to add the plant. When the filters are already in place, just plug it in and turn it on. If not, then you need to add the filter, plant, etc. however there is no tools required and no complicated steps. Just refer to the manual, it will give you clear instructions.

How Well Does It Work?

The purifier uses a five-layer filtration system to remove dust, smoke, allergens, and germs.

Advertisment

🔹 Bio-Filter – Uses the plant and soil to absorb pollutants.

🔹 Pre-Filter – Catches dust and pet hair.

🔹 Activated Carbon Filter – Removes bad smells and gases.

🔹 HEPA Filter – Traps tiny particles like pollen and bacteria.

🔹 UV Filtration – Kills germs and viruses.

uBreathe Life Air Purifier Review: Five-layer filtration

Advertisment

I tested it in a medium-sized bedroom (400 sq. ft.). Within 30 minutes, the air felt fresher, dust levels dropped and breathing felt easier. If you have allergies, this could help.

Smart Features: Is It Easy to Use?

The purifier connects to a mobile app (Android & iOS). Through Bluetooth, you can:

Advertisment

✅ Check air quality, temperature, and humidity

✅ Change fan speed (low, medium, high)

✅ Turn UV filtration on or off

✅ Activate silent mode for nighttime

✅ Control the soft lighting at the base

The app is simple and clear. The only downside? It works on Bluetooth, not Wi-Fi. That means you need to be nearby to control it.

Noise Levels: Can You Sleep With It?

Advertisment

Some purifiers are too loud, making it hard to sleep. This one stays quiet.

🔹 Low speed – Almost silent

🔹 Medium speed – A light hum

🔹 High speed – Noticeable but not annoying

It also has a silent mode for night use. Perfect if you don’t want noise while sleeping.

Advertisment

The Plant: Just Decoration or Does It Help?

The live plant isn’t just for looks. It works with the filters to improve air quality naturally. It’s a rare feature in air purifiers. It also makes the device look less like a machine and more like decor.

One thing to remember—plants need care. If you forget to water it, the effect may decrease. But for those who like greenery indoors, it’s a great addition.

Performance: Does It Really Clean the Air?

The uBreathe Life Air Purifier uses five layers of filtration to remove dust, smoke, and allergens. The pre-filter catches pet hair and large particles. The carbon filter removes bad smells. The HEPA filter traps tiny dust and pollen. The UV light kills germs. The bio-filter with a live plant helps clean the air naturally.

I tested it for almost three weeks and installed it in a 400 sq. ft. room. Within 30 minutes, the air felt fresher. Dust levels dropped. Breathing felt easier, it works well for allergies and indoor pollution.

It has three speed levels, so if you need quick purification go for the third. Low is almost silent but can take longer time. Medium is a soft hum and good for lower noise. High is louder but not annoying. When you are going to bed, the best mode is silent mode.

The air purifier comes with a built in display that shows you current status. When I turn on the purifier, it shows the pollution level, temperature and humidity kind of detail. And after a few minutes it reduces the air pollutants, improves the air within the room and enhances the air quality. We can not only feel the difference can also see with its built in display.