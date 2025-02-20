Walta Elite BRIO 1160 Portable Party Speaker Review: A Compact Performer with Some Trade-offs

Why you choose a portable speaker? Because you want a companion that can offer convenience to enjoy your favorite music on the go and a little bit of style. There are plenty of choices, for portable speakers, but only a few options are there that can fit in all those requirements. Recently we got a chance to review the Walta Elite BRIO 1160 portable party speaker that offers a 12W RMS output, RGB lighting, and multiple connectivity options. Sounds interesting! And check all the boxes, wait it even comes with a handle, making it easy to carry around. But is it the perfect budget party speaker? Let’s dive into the details.

Design & Build: Small Yet Stylish

BRIO is not only compact and lightweight, the outer shell is solid and has a premium finish. One thing that really grabs your attention is the RGB lighting. It enhances the overall vibe of the speaker - perfect for late night sessions or chilling with friends.

It comes with a hanging strap—simple, yet useful. Though its not an outstanding feature but it makes carrying the speaker effortless, whether you’re heading to a picnic, a road trip, or just moving around the house.

Moreover, it is IPX5 water resistance, adding cherry on top. Meaning, in case of accidental splashes or light rain—so no worries if you're grooving near a pool or caught in a drizzle.

Connectivity & Features: Versatile & Reliable

One of the strongest points of the BRIO 1160 is its connectivity options. You get:

✔ Bluetooth (stable connection within 10 meters)

✔ AUX for wired play

✔ TF card & USB support

✔ TWS mode (pairing two units together)

Hands-free calling is another feature, and while the mic does the job, it’s best for short conversations rather than long calls.

Sound Quality: Packs a Punch but Not Without Flaws

A small box with big sound, this compact speaker comes with a 12W speaker which is surprisingly loud and clear at moderate volumes. The bass and treble balance is on point, making it great for casual listening. However, when we raised the volume beyond 80%, we noticed distortion creeps in. If you're someone who loves blasting music at max volume, this might not be the best option, but to enjoy the sound, this one is perfect fit.

At moderate levels, vocals and instruments come through well, and the soundstage feels decent for its size. It won’t replace a high-end Bluetooth speaker, but for its price, it holds its ground.

Battery Life: Decent, But Could Be Better

Battery life is respectable but not outstanding. In testing, with moderate usage it was able to deliver 4 hours 25 minutes on a full charge. When we did audio loop test with max volume (100%), the battery lasted for 2 hours 10 minutes.

For charging it takes around 4+ hours, which feels a bit long for this battery size.

With LED lights off, you might squeeze out close to the claimed 6-hour playback, but with lights on and at higher volumes, expect significantly less.