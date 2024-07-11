Key Specs Display: 1.93-inch IPS HD, 240 x 296 pixels

CPU: IS2806

Storage: 4GB internal

Battery: 400mAh (watch), 35mAh (earbuds)

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1 LE, Built-in GPS Pros Durable design with premium looks

Integrated TWS earbuds with quality sound

Multiple health-tracking sensors

4GB internal storage for music

Built-in voice recorder

IP67 water-resistant design

High-quality loudspeaker

Bluetooth voice calling

Built-in GPS Cons Average audio output

Outdated app UI Price: ₹ 5,999 Ratings Price: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Features: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance: ⭐⭐⭐ Overall: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Bottom Line The WatchOut WearPods stands out as a multifunctional smartwatch with integrated earbuds, offering a durable design, extensive health tracking, and internal music storage. Despite the earbuds' average audio quality, its versatility and user-friendly features make it a valuable choice for its price.

Advertisment

The WatchOut WearPods is an innovative smartwatch that stands out by integrating True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds into its design. Priced at ₹5,999, this device offers a blend of fitness tracking, music storage, and smart features aimed at the modern, on-the-go individual. After spending a week with the WearPods, here’s our comprehensive review.

WatchOut WearPods Review: Build and Quality

The WearPods sports a rugged yet stylish design, crafted from metal, polycarbonate, and ABS, ensuring both durability and premium aesthetics. The 1.93-inch IPS HD display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, offers bright and vibrant colors, making it easily readable in various lighting conditions. The watch includes two textured buttons for easy navigation and a comfortable silicone strap that secures well during workouts without causing irritation.

Advertisment

The integrated TWS earbuds are neatly housed on the right side of the watch, secured by magnets. This design ensures they stay in place even during vigorous activities. The earbuds feature touch sensors for controlling music and calls, and their compact, slightly square shape fits comfortably in the ear.

WatchOut WearPods Review: Features

The 240x296 pixel resolution display supports an always-on feature with both digital and analog modes. The display is responsive, and its manual brightness control ensures visibility even under direct sunlight.

Advertisment

The WearPods excels in health monitoring with features like heart-rate tracking, blood pressure monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, and blood sugar monitoring. It also includes over 100 sports modes, although it lacks automatic activity detection.

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.1 LE and built-in GPS, the WearPods supports seamless connectivity with both Android and iOS devices via the V Band app. The smartwatch also features 4GB of internal storage for music, enabling users to listen to music directly from the watch without a phone.

The watch supports Bluetooth voice calling, instant voice recording, and various useful apps, including social media notifications, a weather app, and a built-in games feature. It also offers unique functionalities like a customizable lock screen password and downloadable watch faces.

Advertisment

WatchOut WearPods Review: Performance

The WatchOut WearPods delivers a balanced performance across its diverse range of features. The health tracking sensors, including heart rate, blood pressure, and blood oxygen, perform reliably, offering accurate readings comparable to other fitness trackers in the market. The step counter and sports modes provide detailed insights into physical activities, although the lack of automatic activity detection means users must manually select their exercise mode.

The user interface is intuitive and responsive, with the 1.93-inch IPS HD display ensuring smooth navigation. The touch response is satisfactory, although there can be a slight lag in gestures, which could have been improved with an AMOLED panel.

Advertisment

Bluetooth 5.1 ensures stable connectivity with both Android and iOS devices. The built-in GPS is a standout feature, providing accurate tracking for outdoor activities without needing a phone. Pairing the watch and earbuds with a smartphone is straightforward, thanks to the V Band app.

The integrated TWS earbuds offer decent sound quality for calls and music. While the audio is clear and distortion-free, it lacks the richness and depth found in standalone TWS devices. The built-in speaker is adequate for voice calls but not ideal for music playback.

Battery Life: The WearPods comes with a 400mAh battery for the watch and 35mAh batteries for each earbud. The watch can last up to one and a half days with heavy usage and up to 25 days on standby. The earbuds provide approximately 10 hours of music playback. Charging is efficient, taking about 120 minutes to fully charge the watch.