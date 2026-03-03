Sennheiser HD 560 S with HD 500 BAM Review: Open-Back Precision Meets Wired Voice Clarity

At ₹15,480, the Sennheiser HD 560 S with HD 500 Boom Arm Microphone (BAM) bundle is a wired solution aimed at users who want accurate, reference-style sound and dedicated voice input in one setup.

This package combines the HD 560 S open-back headphones with the HD 500 BAM detachable boom microphone. The idea is simple: keep the analytical sound signature of the HD 560 S and add a communication layer for gaming, streaming, online classes, or remote work.

There are no RGB lights. No wireless features. No software layers. This is a wired, hardware-first setup focused on sound reproduction and clear speech capture.

Design and Build: Purpose-Built and Clean

HD 560 S Headphones: The HD 560 S follows Sennheiser’s open-back design language. The earcups are ventilated, allowing air and sound to pass through. This helps create a more natural sense of space, though it also means sound leakage is part of the design.

The chassis is lightweight. Clamping force is low. The velour earpads feel soft and remain comfortable during long sessions. The over-ear shape keeps the pads around the ears instead of pressing on them.

Sennheiser uses angled transducers under its E.A.R. (Ergonomic Acoustic Refinement) design. The drivers sit at a tilt, meant to recreate a triangular speaker-listening position. In practical use, this contributes to a wide soundstage presentation.

The headphone uses a detachable 1.8-meter cable with a 3.5 mm plug and includes a 6.3 mm screw-on adapter. This allows connection to amplifiers, audio interfaces, PCs, and portable players.

HD 500 BAM Microphone: The HD 500 BAM attaches using a 2.5 mm twist-lock connector. Installation is direct:

Insert.

Twist.

Lock.

There are no tools or clips. The mic integrates into the headphone’s existing cable port.

The boom arm is flexible but holds its shape once positioned. It does not sag during extended use. The cable length is 1.5 meters and ends in a 3.5 mm 4-pole CTIA connector. A Y-adapter is included for systems with separate headphone and mic jacks.

An in-line control unit includes:

A physical mute switch

A volume wheel

The controls are mechanical and straightforward. No software layer is required.

Features: Focused on Accuracy and Clear Speech

HD 560 S Audio Design: The HD 560 S is tuned for a linear frequency response. The goal is neutral reproduction rather than boosted bass or enhanced treble.

Key design elements include:

Open-back earcups for natural sound propagation

A new polymer-blend transducer membrane for linear excursion

A high-strength magnet system

A damping system to manage ventilation and reduce distortion

120-ohm impedance

Extended bass presence between 20–50 Hz

Improved brilliance above 10 kHz

The headphone is positioned for analytical listening. That includes music evaluation, A/B comparisons, and competitive gaming where spatial awareness matters.

The 10 mm capsule is larger than many standard headset microphones. The cardioid pattern focuses on the speaker’s voice and reduces ambient noise pickup.

Performance: Detailed Audio, Direct Voice Capture

Sound Performance – HD 560 S

The HD 560 S delivers a neutral presentation. Bass is present but controlled. It does not overpower mids or highs. The 20–50 Hz region is audible and defined, especially compared to smaller nearfield speakers that often struggle in that range.

Midrange reproduction is clear. Vocals and instruments sit forward without artificial warmth.

Treble extends beyond 10 kHz with added brilliance, though it remains aligned with the headphone’s reference-style tuning.

Because of the open-back structure, the soundstage feels wide and articulate. Imaging benefits from the angled driver design. This is noticeable in layered music and positional game audio.

The 120-ohm transducer supports clean reproduction, and the damping system helps reduce distortion at higher volumes.

This is not a bass-heavy entertainment headphone. It prioritizes accuracy.

Microphone Performance – HD 500 BAM

Voice capture is full and balanced. The 10 mm condenser capsule produces a sound with body, avoiding the thin output common in smaller headset mics.

Speech clarity is strong in:

Gaming chat

Video calls

Streaming sessions

The cardioid pickup pattern reduces background noise such as:

PC fans

Light keyboard typing

General room ambience

However, when paired with open-back headphones like the HD 560 S, audio bleed can occur at higher listening volumes. Since the earcups allow sound to escape, the microphone may capture some of that output.

In certain PC setups, crosstalk was observed. System audio could bleed into the mic channel depending on audio port configuration, particularly when using split jacks with the Y-adapter. This behavior may vary by system.

The hardware mute switch works mechanically, but audio routing at the system level can influence actual muting behavior.

Verdict: Best for Users Who Value Sound Accuracy and Wired Reliability

The HD 560 S with HD 500 BAM bundle serves a defined audience.

It suits users who:

Prefer open-back, reference-style headphones

Want a single wired setup for listening and communication

Do not require wireless features or software enhancements

The headphone focuses on linear, analytical sound reproduction. The microphone adds full-bodied voice capture without altering the core audio profile.

There are practical trade-offs. Open-back leakage is inherent. Crosstalk may appear depending on desktop configuration.

If your priority is accurate sound and direct hardware-based voice control, this bundle delivers that experience in a clean, integrated format. If you need isolation, wireless convenience, or digital tuning tools, this setup may not align with those needs.