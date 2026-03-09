Sonos Arc Ultra and Sub 4 review: Can a single soundbar deliver real home theater sound

A traditional home theater setup can look impressive, but it often comes with a downside: multiple speakers, long cables, and equipment that takes over the room. Many people today want something simpler. Ideally, it is one soundbar under the TV that can handle movies, streaming content, and music without turning the living room into a tech lab.

That is the idea behind the Sonos Arc Ultra. Sonos positions it as a premium soundbar capable of producing a 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos experience from a single unit. When paired with the sleek new Sub 4, the system promises deeper bass and a more immersive movie soundtrack while keeping the setup minimal and aesthetically pleasing.

The real question is whether this compact approach can deliver a convincing cinematic experience.

Hardware and acoustic architecture

The Arc Ultra stretches 118 cm across and stands 7.5 cm tall. The slightly slimmer height helps avoid blocking the infrared sensor on many televisions. The design follows Sonos’ familiar aesthetic, with a curved perforated grille and a matte surface that blends easily into most setups. Inside the soundbar, Sonos has expanded the internal hardware compared with the earlier Arc model. The Arc Ultra now houses 14 drivers powered by 15 Class-D amplifiers. These drivers work together to simulate a 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos arrangement.

The internal layout includes:

Seven silk-dome tweeters

Six midrange drivers

One Sound Motion woofer

The Sound Motion woofer is engineered to move more air within the limited space of the soundbar while controlling distortion. Up-firing drivers bounce sound off the ceiling to create height effects, while a dedicated center channel keeps dialogue focused.

The Sub 4 complements the soundbar perfectly with a matching matte finish and rounded corners. Its distinct design features a large central cutout that houses two inward-facing 5 × 8 in elliptical woofers arranged in a force-canceling layout. Powered by dual Class-D digital amplifiers, this force-canceling design, paired with four pill-shaped rubber isolation feet on the bottom of the unit, helps reduce cabinet vibrations. It allows the subwoofer to deliver massive bass without rattling the enclosure or creeping across the floor.Additionally, the Sub 4 features upgraded internal electronics, boasting a faster quad-core processor and increased memory to handle low-frequency routing efficiently.

Sound performance

Dialogue and midrange clarity

Midrange tuning is one area where the Arc Ultra shows noticeable refinement. Voices sound clearer and more natural, avoiding the exaggerated tone that some soundbars produce.

In action-heavy racing scenes from an F1 movie, where engines roar and crowd noise fills the soundtrack, spoken dialogue remains understandable. Driver radio chatter and commentary stay distinct even when the sound mix becomes busy.

The center channel keeps voices anchored in the middle of the soundstage. At lower listening levels, enabling Speech Enhancement lifts dialogue slightly so it stays audible without increasing the overall volume.

Bass response

Without a subwoofer, the Arc Ultra reaches roughly 40 Hz in most rooms. Bass is present and reasonably clean, but it does not extend into the deepest frequencies.

Adding the Sub 4 changes the experience significantly. Low-frequency extension drops to around 25 Hz, bringing more physical impact to movie soundtracks.

In racing sequences, the rumble of engines and the vibration of cars accelerating down the track feel heavier and more realistic. Despite the added power, the bass remains highly controlled. Thanks to the Sub 4's acoustic architecture and sturdy footing, even at higher volume levels, the system avoids the loose or booming effect that some subwoofers produce. Increasing the bass setting mainly boosts mid-bass energy rather than dramatically extending the lowest frequencies, which keeps the overall sound balanced.

Dolby Atmos and imaging

The Arc Ultra relies on dedicated up-firing drivers to produce vertical audio cues. This approach allows Dolby Atmos content to create a sense of height above the listening position.

In large cinematic scenes, environmental sounds appear to rise above the main soundstage, adding an extra layer of immersion.

However, because the system does not include rear speakers by default, the surround effect remains strongest across the front area of the room. The soundstage spreads widely from left to right but does not fully circle the listener.

Music playback

Music playback is balanced and smooth. The Arc Ultra maintains clarity with complex tracks and keeps vocals prominent in the mix.

The sound profile leans slightly warm, with controlled high frequencies and a comfortable listening character. Instrument separation is good for a soundbar, although dedicated stereo speakers still offer more precise left–right imaging for critical music listening.

Connectivity and format support

The Arc Ultra includes several wireless and streaming features:

One HDMI eARC port

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.3

Apple AirPlay 2

Alexa and Sonos Voice Control

There are no additional HDMI inputs and no HDMI passthrough. DTS:X support is also absent, which means external devices must connect directly to the television.

The Sub 4 connects to the system entirely wirelessly via its own upgraded Wi-Fi 6 radio, allowing for flexible placement anywhere in the room. For users who prefer a hardwired connection, the subwoofer features a dedicated 10/100 Ethernet port. Brilliantly, both the power and Ethernet ports are located within a recessed cavity on the bottom of the unit, which keeps cables hidden and allows the sub to be pushed flush against a wall without pinching the wires.

Setup is incredibly straightforward, utilizing a single physical button cleanly integrated onto the side of the unit to pair with the Sonos app. It is worth noting that the Sub 4 requires the newer Sonos S2 operating system and cannot be paired with legacy S1 products.

Trueplay room calibration is available on both iOS and Android. The feature analyzes the room’s acoustics and adjusts both the soundbar’s output and the Sub 4's EQ to improve tonal balance, ensuring the bass does not sound muddy depending on where you place it.

Verdict

The Sonos Arc Ultra represents a clear step forward from the earlier Arc model. Dialogue reproduction is cleaner, bass performance improves noticeably with the deep, controlled output of the Sub 4, and Dolby Atmos content benefits from stronger height effects.

The system delivers an immersive listening experience while keeping the hardware footprint minimal and visually appealing. At the same time, limited connectivity options and the absence of DTS:X support may matter for some home theater setups. For viewers who want powerful, room-filling movie sound without installing multiple speakers around the room or dealing with messy cables, the Arc Ultra paired with the Sub 4 provides a premium, streamlined alternative.

During major Amazon sale events, the Arc Ultra and Sub 4 bundle may occasionally appear at a discounted price. However, these price drops are not guaranteed, so buyers may need a bit of luck to catch the deal at the right time.