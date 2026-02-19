Vivo X300 Pro Review: A Zoom King With Power to Spare, but Not Perfect

The Vivo X300 Pro marks a confident return for Vivo in the premium segment. Equipped with a 200MP ZEISS telephoto camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, and a 6,510mAh battery in India, it competes directly with the iPhone 17 Pro Max and OPPO Find X9 Pro. The phone excels in photography, display quality, and endurance. However, sustained thermal performance, weight balance, and a few refinements prevent it from being flawless.

Design: Premium Construction with Noticeable Camera Bulk

The Vivo X300 Pro adopts a flat display and flat rear design, framed in aluminum. Weighing 226 grams, it feels substantial in hand and clearly positioned in the flagship tier. The frosted glass back resists fingerprints well and enhances the premium finish.

The large circular camera module is visually striking but also physically dominant. The substantial rear camera housing causes the device to wobble when placed flat on a surface. In addition, the heavy imaging hardware shifts weight toward the top half of the device. Compared to the lower portion, the upper section feels denser, affecting balance during extended one-handed use or long photography sessions. While build quality is solid and IP68/IP69 certification adds durability, ergonomics are clearly influenced by the camera design.

Display: Bright, Fluid, and Flagship-Ready

The 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate delivers vibrant colors, deep contrast, and excellent outdoor visibility. Peak brightness of 4,500 nits ensures readability even in strong sunlight. Scrolling is smooth, HDR content appears punchy, and animations remain fluid.

Although brightness performance is strong, reflections are slightly more noticeable due to the absence of advanced anti-reflective coating found on some competing flagships. Still, the overall viewing experience aligns with expectations from a premium device.

Performance: Strong Peak Power with Thermal Considerations

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, the X300 Pro delivers excellent peak performance. In AnTuTu testing, the device crossed 3.6 million points, supported by strong CPU and GPU scores. App launches are fast, multitasking remains responsive, and storage speeds of nearly 4,000 MB/s contribute to quick loading times.

AI performance is also a highlight. The device scored 21,308 in AI benchmarks, reflecting strong on-device processing capability. Backed by Vivo’s V3+ and VS1 imaging chips, AI-driven tasks such as portrait segmentation, scene detection, and low-light optimization execute quickly in real-world use. Under normal conditions, AI workloads remain stable and do not trigger excessive heat buildup.

However, sustained heavy workloads reveal thermal constraints. During extended gaming sessions, the device can run noticeably warm. In 3DMark Wild Life Stress Test, stability dropped to 50.7%, while Wild Life Extreme recorded 53.9% stability, indicating significant throttling under prolonged GPU load. Performance declined sharply between the best and lowest loop scores, and in extreme benchmark conditions, a crash was observed once thermals peaked.

For short bursts and everyday usage, performance feels flagship-grade. During heavy, sustained gaming sessions, thermal management becomes more noticeable, leading to throttling and reduced consistency.

Camera: Efficient Computational Photography Support

Top-Tier Imaging with Minor Processing Inconsistencies: The X300 Pro houses one of the strongest camera systems currently available in the premium market. The 50MP main camera delivers balanced exposure and strong detail, while the 200MP ZEISS telephoto stands out for sharp zoom performance and consistent color reproduction. Portrait shots are detailed, and low-light performance remains impressive.

That said, occasional image-processing artifacts can appear in challenging lighting scenarios. In rare instances, low-light shots may show slightly unnatural skin tones or minor contrast inconsistencies. These occurrences are not frequent, but they are noticeable when compared against the very best computational photography systems.

The large telephoto hardware contributes to the device’s top-heavy feel, reinforcing the ergonomic trade-offs already mentioned.

Battery and Charging: Excellent Endurance with Noticeable Warmth During Charging

The 6,510mAh battery in the Indian variant delivers outstanding endurance, often lasting close to two days under moderate usage. The device supports 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging, reaching around 50% in roughly 20–25 minutes.

During charging in typical Indian household conditions, where ambient temperatures range between 26°C and 28°C, the device becomes noticeably warm, particularly during the initial high-speed charging phase. While this warmth does not appear unsafe, it is clearly perceptible and may concern users charging in non–air-conditioned environments.

The battery performance is dependable, offering up to two days on moderate use, around a day with intensive usage, and approximately 6–8 hours of sustained gaming.

Audio and Storage: Functional but Not Class-Leading

The stereo speakers deliver good loudness, but audio depth and clarity fall slightly behind other flagship competitors. Bass response and overall richness are average for this price segment. Storage configuration is also somewhat limited. The device is commonly available only in a 16GB + 512GB variant, reducing flexibility for users who may prefer lower-priced or expandable options.

Software: Refined Experience with Minor Clutter

OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 provides a fluid and polished interface. Vivo’s commitment to five years of Android updates and seven years of security patches strengthens long-term usability. However, the presence of pre-installed apps and occasional promotional notifications slightly detracts from the premium experience.

Final Verdict

The Vivo X300 Pro is a camera-focused flagship that delivers exceptional telephoto performance, strong battery endurance, and a bright, fluid display. Everyday performance feels fast and responsive, supported by powerful AI imaging hardware.

At the same time, sustained thermal performance, top-heavy ergonomics, average speaker quality, limited storage configurations, and minor image-processing inconsistencies prevent it from being the most balanced flagship in its class.

For users prioritizing zoom photography and battery life, the X300 Pro remains a compelling option. For heavy gamers or users seeking perfectly balanced thermals and ergonomics, the trade-offs are worth considering carefully.