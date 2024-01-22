Samsung Galaxy F55 5G, M55 Launch Expected Soon, BIS India Reported

After releasing the Galaxy S24 Series, the Korean behemoth is not stopping anytime soon; additional mid-range smartphones are on the horizon. Samsung may introduce the Galaxy F55 5G, Galaxy M55 5G, and Galaxy C55 5G if we believe the latest rumors and publicly visible certifications.

Advertisment

The Galaxy F55 5G, model number SM-E556B, has been seen on BIS India among these devices. The BIS listing seldom validates any smartphone characteristics, as has been confirmed several times before. It does, however, validate the impending debut of the Galaxy F55 5G in India.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G and M55 Details

Additionally, the Galaxy F55 5G was spotted at WiFi Alliance last week alongside a number of other smartphones, including the Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy C55 5G.Surprisingly, only the Galaxy M55 5G appeared on Geekbench some time ago among the three devices.

Advertisment

It was spotted with an Adreno 644 GPU and a CPU clocked at 2.40 GHz, roughly equivalent to a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone follows the Galaxy M54 5G, launched at the beginning of last year.

Therefore, the Galaxy F55 5G follows the Galaxy F54, which was released last year with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with an Exynos 1380 SoC, up to 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM.

The smartphone has a triple-rear camera with a 108-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It has a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls. We expect certain hardware updates and software improvements for the upcoming Galaxy F55 5G. Expect more information through leaks and rumors in the coming days.

Advertisment

M55 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

Meanwhile, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 CPU is expected to power the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, according to the Geekbench benchmark database. The chipset has an integrated X62 5G modem and an Adreno 644 GPU. The Honor 90 and the Moto Razr 40 are powered by the same silicon.

The Geekbench listing for the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G also showed that the device has 8GB of RAM. The listing states that the next M-series phone will be pre-installed with Android 14, the most recent version of the operating system.