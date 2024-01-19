Samsung Galaxy Ring Promises Holistic Health Monitoring on Your Finger: Stress Less, Sleep Better

On Wednesday, 17 January, at the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung unveiled a new product. A new Galaxy Ring wearable was on display at the corporation. Despite earlier reports indicating as much, the highly anticipated smart ring will not be the "highlight product" at the presentation. Instead, the South Korean tech giant unveiled a brief teaser video of the wearable. The Galaxy S24 smartphone series teaser was shown towards the event's conclusion on Wednesday. We know very little about the Galaxy Ring's functions or when it will be released, except how it looks.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: A "powerful and accessible health and wellness device."

The Galaxy Ring, which has a sleek, circular body in a black hue, is seen in the brief teaser after the Galaxy Unpacked presentation. Several sensors that are supposed to aid in the user's fitness and health tracking are visible on the underside of the ring.

The gadget was stated to be a "powerful and accessible health and wellness device." Although no other information was provided, it is rumoured to incorporate advancements from Samsung Health with its features. Notably, towards the conclusion of a Samsung Health advertising video, the Galaxy Ring—or at least its outline—is visible.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: Expected Features

Like most fitness and health trackers, the Galaxy Ring was previously expected to track, measure, monitor, and submit data pertaining to fitness, sleep, and health to appropriate software. It had been alleged in a trademark application that the smart ring would evaluate and handle "personal health records, vital signs, and biometric and physiological data."

Depending on the data, it might advise users to seek medical assistance when necessary.

An additional leak indicated that the Samsung Galaxy Ring would include photoplethysmography (PPG) and electrocardiogram (ECG) sensors. Because it does not need a display, it is also anticipated to have a longer battery life than smartwatches. The manufacturer still needs to verify these characteristics and still needs to bet on the smart ring. The smart wearable launch date has also yet to be disclosed. It might be released later this year alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, according to rumours around the subject.