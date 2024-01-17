Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 & 4 Get Blood Pressure & ECG Monitoring Features in India- Here's How to Use Them

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series was introduced at the company's Galaxy Unpacked presentation last year. The South Korean electronic firm has added ECG (ElectroCardiography) and BP (Blood Pressure) monitoring capabilities to its latest wearables in India. New health-tracking functions are available in the Galaxy Watch 6 series via the Samsung Health Monitor app, which will assist customers in taking ECG testing from the comfort of their homes and enabling frequent health checkups. The BP and ECG tracking features have been confirmed to be included in the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch five models.

Samsung has activated blood pressure monitoring and ECG functions on the Galaxy Watch 6 series.

According to an official press statement, Samsung has activated blood pressure monitoring and ECG functions on the Galaxy Watch 6 series in India after gaining regulatory permissions and certifications from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. The health tracking tools may be accessible through the integrated Samsung Health Monitor software on wearables, and updates will be sent via an OTA (over-the-air) deployment. Both capabilities are set to be available on the Galaxy Watch 4 and 5.

The ECG tracking feature allows users to measure the rhythm of their heartbeat while wearing the Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Watch 4 models firmly on their wrists. Sensors implanted in the skin will detect the heart's electrical signals each time it beats and record the results in a graph. The Samsung Health Monitor ECG app allows users to generate, document, preserve, and exchange ECG data with healthcare providers.

How to take blood pressure and ECG readings with a Galaxy Watch?

Once you've installed the Samsung Health Monitor app on your Galaxy Watch and Galaxy smartphone, you may record an ECG anytime and wherever you wish. Before reviewing the blood pressure results, you must calibrate the wearable according to the app's instructions and slide it up your wrist for a proper fit.

To measure an ECG: