Samsung Galaxy XCover 7: Tough Smartphone is Drop-Proof, Dust-Proof, Adventure-Proof

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 smartphone was released on 11 January 2024. The Samsung Galaxy Xcover 7 is more than simply a phone; it makes a statement. It's a dedication to adventure, challenging limits, and remaining connected no matter what life throws at you. Whether climbing mountains, exploring unknown countries, or simply needing a phone to manage your demanding profession, the Xcover 7 is the ideal partner. It's designed for folks who live life on the go and don't allow a little mud, dust, or a drop to deter them. This durable gadget is built to survive the harshest environments.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 smartphone: Specifications

The Xcover 7 phone's 6.60-inch touchscreen display has a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 1080x2408 pixels (FHD+). A Gorilla Glass is used to protect the display of the Xcover 7. An octa-core processor powers the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 7. It comes with 6GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 runs Android 14 and is powered by a replaceable 4050mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 has patented quick charging.

The Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 has a 50-megapixel rear camera. The rear camera system features autofocus. It includes a single front camera configuration for selfies, with a 5-megapixel sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 is based on Android 14 and has 128 GB of internal storage, which can be increased through a microSD card (up to 1000 GB). The Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 is a dual-SIM smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 is 169.00 x 80.00 x 10.00mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs 240.00 grams. It was released in a Graphite Black hue. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water protection.

The Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 has Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity, with both SIM cards supporting active 4G. The phone's sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass/magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor. The Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 has face unlock.