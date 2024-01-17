Samsung launches Galaxy S24 Series at Unpacked Event 2024: Check price, specifications and more

After several leaks and rumors about the launch, Samsung, the well-known South Korean tech giant, has finally released the highly anticipated Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24.

The tech giant's first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year took place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, where the Samsung Galaxy S24 flagship series was announced. According to Indian time, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 webcast began at 11:30 p.m. Additionally, viewers connected through Facebook, YouTube, and X (Twitter), which are Samsung's official social media sites.

All the variants have varying prices and are designed to satisfy various consumer demands. Though the other two variants use an Exynos SoC, the Ultra model—which is thought to be the most expensive of the three—is outfitted with Qualcomm's most recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU.

Samsung also unveiled many AI-powered capabilities with Galaxy AI at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2030. You can now enjoy features like AI Note Assist, Photomojis, Circle to Search, and real-time language translation with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series. This suggests that the S24 series lineup's features are powered by artificial intelligence, which the firm has heavily relied upon.

The pricing points at which the company plans to reach out to customers have also been disclosed. View the prices for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24 Plus, and S24 that were disclosed during the Galaxy Unpacked event below.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: Price and Availability

These technical improvements have ensured that buyers have to pay a higher price for Samsung's flagship phones. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is priced at $1,299 (approximately Rs 1,08,125,) which is $100 or 8 percent more than last year's similar model, the Galaxy S23. Notably, Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max also saw an increase of $100 last year, even though it had more storage.

Like Apple, Samsung sticks to its previous big screen prices. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is priced at $999 (approximately Rs 83,173). The plain vanilla Samsung Galaxy S24 starts at $799 (approximately Rs 66,538). Like last year, Samsung is offering a free storage upgrade before ordering so you can get the 512GB model for the same price as the 256GB model and so on, but make sure you order the higher version - it is the same price as the lower one as pre-orders are open.

If you want to get your hands on the new Samsung Galaxy smartphones, they will be available on store shelves from January 31. These phones have much more AI than before, including a feature that provides real-time translation in 13 languages ​​and 17 dialects during calls.

Samsung and Google Partnership

Like almost all phone manufacturers that ban Apple on their iPhones, Samsung packs Google's Android operating system into its phones, and thus the two companies' interests coincide. Another thing is that Google Pixel smartphones are competing with Samsung phones like iPhone.

In particular, Apple's iPhone 16 series, which will be released in September 2024, is expected to bring more artificial intelligence, but now Samsung has the advantage of adding the technology everywhere, said Forrester Research analyst Thomas Husson.

"Samsung's marketing mission is precisely to make technology transparent so that it impresses consumers with magical and invisible experiences," Husson said.

Samsung S24 Series Specification

How similar is the design of the S24 series to the previous S23 series?

Visually, the Galaxy S24 Ultra looks very similar to the S23 Ultra, but with significant changes. The frame is now made of titanium alloy instead of aluminum. Titanium is more durable and scratch-resistant than aluminum without adding weight - the Galaxy S24 Ultra is one gram lighter than the S23 Ultra.

The new Ultra is slightly thinner (0.3mm) and shorter (1.1mm), mostly thanks to thinner bezels. As for the glass, the S24 Ultra has new Gorilla Glass Armor on the front and back, making it 4 times harder to break and 75% less reflective.

Users can relax now as the screen which was earlier less curved on the Galaxy S23 Ultra is now fully flat on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Once more, a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz serves as the focal point. But Samsung delivered a 2600-nit screen that was much brighter and with a better Vision Booster.

Performance and Chipset

Unlike the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+, the Ultra uses Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in all markets. It is presumably a variant with a higher-clocked Prime core. Samsung installed a vapor chamber almost twice as large inside the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which improves the thermal efficiency of all functions.

Loaded with Artificial intelligence features

The new chip-enabled several artificial functions in the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Live Translation, Interpreter, and Chat provide two-way real-time speech and text translation. The live translator works in the native phone application. Interpreter is a split-screen application that transcribes real-time conversations between two people in two different languages.

Chat Assist

It helps to make translated chats natural and works inside the Samsung keyboard. These features work in 13 languages ​​at launch.

Android Auto

It now summarizes incoming messages and suggests responses - like texting someone your arrival time.

Note Assist in Samsung Notes summarizes notes, creates templates and covers, and harmonizes notes with ready-made formats. Transcript Assist transcribes, summarizes, and translates recordings using artificial intelligence and speech-to-speech.

Circle to search

This gesture-based functionality was developed in cooperation with Google. You may circle, highlight, scratch, or tap anything on the screen to receive search results by just long pressing the home button.

Photo Editing

The new Galaxy phones also provide quick and easy ways to change the look and layout of certain parts of photos taken with the device's camera. It's a feature that helps people improve their photos and makes it easier to create misleading images.

Camera details with AI

AI is also a big part of the Galaxy S24 Ultra's camera system, but first a few words about the hardware. The Galaxy S24 Ultra brings a new 50-megapixel 5x (115mm) telephoto camera with optical stabilization and an f/3.4 lens.

The sensor is a 1/2.52-inch unit (possibly an IMX854), which is a significant improvement over the 10-megapixel 1/3.52-inch shooter behind the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 10x camera. Samsung says the new 5x camera can take 10x better photos than the old camera.

The rest of the cameras are the same: a 200-megapixel 23mm f/1.7 wide-angle unit, a 12-megapixel 13mm f/2.2 ultra-wide with AF, and a 10-megapixel 69mm f/2.4 short telephoto. On the front, there is a 12-megapixel, 26mm f/2.2 selfie camera.

It also has this ProVisual Engine and a separate ISP block for noise reduction. ProVisual Engine is a collection of AI-powered tools; you can use generative editing to remove objects and let AI fill in the blanks. It can also fill the space created by straightening a curved line. Instant Slow Motion can create additional frames to perfectly slow down moments in a video.

The Nightography has been updated with a better optical image stabilization angle and improved handshake compensation. The front and rear camera's own ISP blocks can handle noise.

Finally, Super HDR previews HDR in the camera app and viewfinder before shooting and displays photos and videos in HDR mode in the gallery.

Battery

The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 5000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. The phone comes with 12GB of RAM and either 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage. In terms of software, the S24 Ultra runs on Android 14 One UI 6.1 and has advanced 7-year software support.