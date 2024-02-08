Samsung Launches Galaxy XCover 7: A Military-Grade Phone for Corporate Use Only

Samsung has released the tough Galaxy XCover 7 smartphone in India. It claims to be able to withstand harsh environments and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor. With a focus on business clients, this is Samsung's first smartphone in India. It made its global debut last month with the Galaxy Tab Active 5.

“We have launched two versions of the Galaxy XCover7 series: the Standard Edition and the Enterprise Edition. Modern engineering techniques were used in the construction of these gadgets, giving them exceptional power and weather resistance. Vice President, Enterprise Business, Samsung India, Akash Saxenaa, stated, "Powered by Knox, we are thrilled to offer these cutting-edge, made-in-India products to our corporate customers and are hopeful that it will enhance employee productivity and ensure data security."

What makes the Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 a military-grade phone?

The Galaxy XCover 7 runs on the latest Android 14 operating system based on Samsung's own OneUI user interface. The smartphone has military-grade MIL-STD-810H certification and is designed to withstand harsh weather conditions, such as extreme temperatures and rain. In addition, the smartphone has IP68 resistance to water and dust and can withstand drops of up to 1.5 meters.

Galaxy XCover 7 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 6.6-inch Full HD+ TFT-LCD supporting 60Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ front protection.

The latest Samsung smartphone packs a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset paired with a Mali G57 GPU for all graphics-intensive operations. In addition, the smartphone has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy XCover 7 has a 50-megapixel f/1.8 lens on the back and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

The latest Samsung smartphone packs a 4,050mAh non-removable battery that can be quickly charged using a 15W pogo stick charger, although users will need to purchase a charging dock separately.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 is available in standard and enterprise variants priced at Rs 27,209 and Rs 27,530, respectively. Business and community customers can purchase the phone from Samsung.com and the EPP website. Customers can also inquire about bulk purchases through the company's portal.

Samsung also offers a free 12-month Knox subscription with the XCover 7 Enterprise Edition. Meanwhile, the company offers a 1-year warranty for the standard version and a 2-year warranty for the Enterprise Edition.