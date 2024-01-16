Samsung Leaks Its Own Phone: Is Samsung Galaxy S24 Up for Grabs?

Samsung is preparing to introduce the Galaxy S24 series at its Galaxy Unpacked event later this week, with pre-orders expected to begin a few days later. Customers wish to receive their new Samsung Galaxy S-series handsets later this month. However, a Mexican vendor has already started selling the Galaxy S24 series of premium smartphones. While Samsung has been tight-lipped regarding the phones, different leaks and rumours have revealed comprehensive specifications and features of the Galaxy S24 series.

In a now-deleted post on X, tipster Roland Quandt revealed images of a retail listing for the Galaxy S24. According to Phone Arena, Mexican reseller Doto has advertised the Galaxy S24's 128GB and 256GB storage configurations, priced at MXN 16,499 (approximately Rs. 81,000) and MXN 17,999 (about Rs. 88,400), respectively.

Galaxy S24: The retailer will ship the phones before their release

The Galaxy S24 listing page snapshot shows that only ten units of the 128GB edition of the phone were available. And, while the listing includes a Buy Now button, it's unlikely that the retailer will begin shipping the phones before their scheduled release.

Leaks concerning the Galaxy S24 range have taken over the Internet ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked presentation on 17 January. Last week, tipster Ishan Agarwal said on X that Samsung would start accepting pre-orders for its forthcoming flagship handsets in India between 18 January and 19 January. The tipster also stated that early delivery for pre-ordered handsets would begin "as soon as 24 January."

Meanwhile, German publication WinFuture.de has leaked the entire specifications for the Galaxy S24 series ahead of its official launch. The Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ will purportedly run on an Exynos 2400 processor in Europe and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in other territories. The Snapdragon processor will likely power the Galaxy S24 Ultra across all regions.

Galaxy S24 series: Specifications

The Galaxy S24 is believed to include a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixel) dynamic AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The phone will likely be available in 128GB and 256GB storage capacities. The Galaxy S24 is expected to have three rear cameras:

A 50-megapixel primary sensor

A 12-megapixel super wide-angle lens

A 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom

The Galaxy S24 phone could have a 4,000 mAh battery.

Samsung's Galaxy S24+, on the other hand, will supposedly have a larger 6.7-inch (1,440x3,120 pixels) dynamic AMOLED display and a 4,900mAh battery. While it will have the same camera setup as the base model, it may come in 256GB and 512GB storage capacities.

The flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.8-inch QHD+ dynamic AMOLED display. The flagship phone will most likely be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities, with 12GB of RAM. The phone is reported to have a quad back camera arrangement that includes a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom, and an extra 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to feature a Titanium frame, as seen on the iPhone 15 Pro versions, and a 5,000mAh battery.