Samsung's AI Revolution Arrives on S23, Foldables, and Tablets: Learn More

At the company's Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday in San Jose, California, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and One UI 6.1. With its unique skin for Android 14, Samsung offers a new Galaxy AI experience with numerous AI capabilities, including Live Translate, Chat Assist, Note Assist, and Circle to Search. According to reports, Samsung has confirmed that several new AI features released with the Galaxy S24 series will be available on several older flagship Galaxy handsets. Its most recent foldables, including the Galaxy S23 series from last year, are rumoured to have Galaxy AI characteristics.

According to a report by Android Authority, several new AI technologies that were first seen on the Galaxy S24 series will be available on earlier Samsung handsets. According to reports, Samsung has confirmed that it will roll out several of the Galaxy AI capabilities that were initially seen on the Galaxy S24 to earlier models in the first half of this year, including the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series. Galaxy AI features will be compatible with all outdated devices.

With One UI 6.1 integrated, Galaxy AI offers tools and features for productivity, communication, and content production. It can translate between languages in real-time and adjust the tone of emails and texts using the Chat Assist feature. Additionally, Circle to Search, supported by Google, combines text-based and visual search. Within the native Phone app, the Live Translate feature helps with two-way, real-time speech and text translation of phone calls. Android Auto will automatically summarise incoming messages and recommend pertinent actions and responses while driving. Additionally, Samsung Notes' Note Assist now provides summaries created by AI.

When Samsung's Galaxy S24 was first released, the entry-level 8GB + 256GB storage model cost Rs. 79,999. The beginning price of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is Rs. 1,29,999, while that of the Galaxy S24+ is Rs. 99,999. In India, you may pre-order the phones.