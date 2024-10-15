Building Secure Applications with Low Code/No Code Platforms

Low-code and no-code (LCNC) systems are changing how companies create applications in today's fast-paced digital world. By use of visual tools and drag-and-drop interfaces, these platforms enable users—from expert developers to non-technical staff—to rapidly design applications, therefore negating the need for considerable coding skills. However as LCNC platforms become more widely used, security issues have started to emerge. Creating safe apps on these platforms has special difficulties, especially at a time of rising cyber risks and data leaks. Knowing these difficulties and looking at ways to protect private information is crucial.

The Inherent Challenges of Low-Code/No-Code Security

One of the main advantages of LCNC platforms is the speed at which applications can be developed, but this speed can sometimes come at the expense of security. One of the biggest risks is the inheritance of insecure code. LCNC platforms often rely on open-source components, which may contain vulnerabilities. These vulnerabilities, if undetected, can be replicated across multiple applications, potentially exposing entire systems to breaches. Organisations must utilise tools like Static Application Security Testing (SAST) to scan code for weaknesses early in the development cycle and prevent vulnerabilities from reaching production.

Additionally, access control is a frequent challenge with LCNC platforms. Many of these systems lack fine-grained access control mechanisms, hence it is rather difficult to properly limit user rights. Sensitive data may find its way to unapproved users without strong role-based access control (RBAC). Implementing multi-factor authentication (MFA) and ensuring that only authorised users can modify or access sensitive areas of the system are crucial steps in enhancing security.

Addressing Shadow IT and Integration Risks

Another challenge that organisations face is shadow IT—the use of unsanctioned applications or modifications by "citizen developers." While LCNC platforms empower non-technical users to develop and customise applications, this can lead to the creation of insecure apps without proper IT oversight. Shadow IT often only happens when staff try to solve a problem quickly and ignore accepted security procedures. This introduces security risks, as unapproved applications may not undergo the necessary vetting to ensure compliance with the organisation's security standards. To mitigate this, organisations must implement strict controls over who can create and modify applications and ensure all developments are reviewed by IT departments.

Integration risks are also a concern, particularly when connecting third-party modules or plugins to an LCNC platform. Each connection is a potential vulnerability point, as improper integration can expose applications to attacks. Secure connections, encrypted data transfers, and regular testing of integrations are essential practices to prevent breaches.

Ensuring Platform Compliance and Vendor Accountability

The choice of LCNC platform plays a critical role in the overall security of applications. Organisations should select platforms that are compliant with ISO 27001 and other relevant certifications. Such platforms are designed with security best practices integrated into their frameworks, offering tools for secure development and monitoring throughout the application lifecycle. Leading LCNC platforms also offer built-in solutions for identity and access management (IAM), ensuring that access to the application is controlled and monitored based on business roles.

Furthermore, it’s important to understand the security practices of the platform vendors. Reputable LCNC vendors conduct penetration testing and employ automated security scans to identify vulnerabilities in real-time. They also ensure that open-source components used in their platforms are secure by monitoring and updating these elements regularly.

Proactive Security Measures and Continuous Monitoring

Using a proactive security-first strategy is one of the best approaches to protect applications developed on LCNC systems. This covers teaching nontechnical users and developers about safe coding techniques and the need to adhere to organisational security standards. To instantly identify and address security concerns, companies also have to apply continuous monitoring systems.

Apart from this, standard security audits are absolutely vital. Audits guarantee that security policies are correctly applied, help to find fresh vulnerabilities, and ensure that applications stay compliant with industry standards including GDPR. This is particularly crucial as LCNC systems change and new integrations or functionalities are included.

Finally, collaboration between LCNC developers and security experts is essential to addressing more complex security challenges. By working together, they can ensure that best practices are implemented from the outset, minimising risks while optimising the efficiency of the development process.

A Balance Between Speed and Security

While low-code and no-code platforms have revolutionised the speed of application development, security cannot be overlooked. Organisations must navigate the security challenges posed by LCNC platforms with a proactive mindset. By selecting compliant platforms, incorporating robust access controls, educating users, and regularly auditing applications, businesses can leverage the benefits of rapid development without compromising on data protection.

As LCNC platforms continue to evolve, adopting a security-first strategy will ensure that businesses can build powerful, scalable applications while safeguarding sensitive information from growing cyber threats.



Author: Lalit Mehta, Co-Founder & CEO- Decimal