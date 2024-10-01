Cybercrime Surges by 30% Among Young Gamers in 2024

Reports this year reveal that cyber-attacks on young gamers have jumped by 30% in the first half of 2024 as opposed to the last six months of 2023. The cyber-attacks of the above type targeted over 132,000 users, and often popular games for children were used to launch their attacks. The analysis provides insight into the growing digital risks towards young gamers.

Advertisment

Popular Games Attract Cybercriminals

The study revealed the involvement of popular games, which cybercriminals utilized in launching an attack. Between July 2023 and June 2024, there was more than 6.6 million attacks associated with18 popular games including Minecraft, Roblox and Among Us. The most targeted was Minecraft, with more than 3 million attack attempts. Most malware is found within downloadable cheats and mods at unofficial sites as these games are very popular and players wish to make different adjustments.

Increased Use of AI-Powered Phishing

Advertisment

Reports also indicate a shift in attack tactics: phishing cybercriminals increasingly are utilizing AI, thereby applying it in the development of highly targeted and deceiving phishing schemes. AI tools in conjunction with automated phishing kits designed like game sites enabled advance scams, which were difficult to detect for the young gamers.

Common Frauds In Gaming: Skins And In-game Currency

Advertisment

One scam that truly does come and go is popular and does involve rare in-game skins-'cosmetic enhancements for characters.' They are using recognizable names and images, such as a YouTuber named Mr. Beast, to get kids in. In this case of Valorant the user was indeed duped to hand over account details to claim the way into the purported 'Mr. Beast skin,' thereby compromising their gaming accounts. Another phishing scam targeted the Pokémon GO users by asking the gamers for the necessity to input their gaming username so that access to 'survey' can be opened. The user is redirected to fraud website where personal information may steal or malware might be installed.

How Parents Can Protect Young Gamers

Advertisment

The growing complexity of cyber threats places a high demand on cybersecurity awareness. Experts are unanimous on the point that apart from being apprised about the ills lurking in the virtual world, children should also be better placed in terms of proper digital behavior.

Open dialogue: Engage the children with regular conversations about safety on the Internet and outline exactly what they can and can't do in the online world.

Good Passwords: Inspire your child's password to be different and robust along with periodical changes.

Parental Control: Use of apps that enforce parental control such as tracking the screen time, blocking harmful content, and tracking the location for more security.

Cyber security basics: Instill in the child a sense of awareness regarding malicious activities happening on the internet. Make sure that appropriate security softwares are allowed to download into computers or mobiles to prevent harmful attacks.

Conclusion

Advertisment

Cyberattacks are on the rise against young gamers and call for increased awareness along with proactive digital safety measures. Understanding and addressing these risks is of the essence if greater heights for gaming are to be achieved in allowing safer online experiences for children.





