GhostGPT: The AI Chatbot Fueling Cybercrime Threats

Different cybersecurity professionals have different opinions about this tool. Some are concerned that GhostGPT will allow criminals to easily create malware, spear phishing campaigns, and other cybercrimes. GhostGPT has no such restrictions, while ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, or Google Gemini have strict ethical bounds.

Advertisment

An AI Tool for Cybercriminals

According to Abnormal Security, GhostGPT is marketed to the criminal element and is the antithesis of AI systems like ChatGPT that prevent the transmission of malicious queries. The clever and relevant answers to those queries give hackers an upper hand.

GhostGPT has been available for sale on a Telegram channel since November 2024. It’s $50 for a week, $150 for a month, and $300 for 3 months—which is way cheaper and easier to use.

Advertisment

GhostGPT's Role in Cybercrime

The second chatbot is used dominantly for phishing scams, BEC, and malware creation.

Malware Generation: Hackers can create smart malware using GhostGPT to bypass traditional security measures.

Advertisment

Phishing Emails: GhostGPT can gather such elaborate emails impersonating legitimate businesses and provide a twist of credibility for scam ventures.

Business Email Compromise (BEC): GhostGPT can trick human resources staff to send their own salaries or disclose confidential employee information.

Exploit Development: Used by cybercriminals to find software vulnerabilities and ultimately exploit them.

Advertisment

Abnormal Security reported that GhostGPT generated an extremely convincing DocuSign phishing email—that’s one of the most popular ways of harvesting credentials.

The Rise of Unhackable AI

Rogue AI chatbots like GhostGPT are a scary trend. wormGPT – the first uncensored AI model – emerged in mid 2023, followed by FraudGPT, EscapeGPT and WolfGPT. But only a few survived, not because of their design but because of poor implementation. GhostGPT has come a long way and is widely used in hacking circles.

Advertisment

GhostGPT was likely based on a jailbroken large language model with zero ethical restrictions, said cybersecurity researchers. That’s what hackers love; allegedly no user logs are stored.

Why GhostGPT is a Game-Changer for Hackers

One of the biggest concerns with GhostGPT is that it lowers any hacker qualification required to pull off such a crime. Hacking was previously only for super technically inclined people, but with GhostGPT, anyone with little to no knowledge can attempt an attack that can make them look like a genius.

Advertisment

Even the so-called “masters” will find GhostGPT another tool to make money; whatever time and effort to make money is done by GhostGPT. And the hacker can write malware instantly instead of spending weeks developing one.

Advertisment

The Response from Security Experts

Cybersecurity experts are calling for strict regulations and more controls on the AI to counter GhostGPT and other malicious AI models. Here are a few long-term solutions to consider:

Better AI monitoring: The companies that produce AI models will have to monitor more closely to find any jailbroken versions.

Law enforcement: Governments should crack down on the electronic markets selling malicious AI tools.

AI-powered cybersecurity: Security companies are looking to deploy AI-powered detection systems to counter AI-generated threats.

Long-term future of AI in cybersecurity

GhostGPT shows us the other side of the coin: AI can also be an offense against itself. As much as the cybercriminals use AI in any wrongdoing, the time is near for an entire comeback of the AI-powered defense mechanisms in cybersecurity.

The emergence of AI chatbots with little to no censorship will open up a whole new playground for cybercrime. Be cautious now that GhostGPT has given us a vector of attack. A whole new era of power is getting volatile in cybersecurity.











