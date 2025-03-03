Hackers Can Hijack Car Cameras in Minutes!

Black Hat Asia 2025 Uncovers Dashcam Flaws

Quite a few drivers mount these dashcams as evidence for claims for accidents. The researchers have recently uncovered multiple flaws within these devices that allow their misuse for spying or data-hacking purposes.

At Black Hat Asia 2025, instructions were given on how a hacker can take control of a car camera in a matter of minutes using remote access so that the hacker can eavesdrop on private conversations, track routes, and steal data.

The session, titled “DriveThru Car Hacking: Fast Food, Faster Data Breach,” will be held on April 3, 2025, at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

Eye candy for hackers

A team of researchers led by Alina Tan, co-founder of HE&T Security Labs, found serious vulnerabilities in 24 dashcam models.

The methodology used later on does DriveThru Hacking: It utilizes an automated Wi-Fi tool to discover dashcams and perform a scan for security-setting weaknesses where a full takeover of the device is possible.

What They Can Do?

Once inside, attackers can:

Listen in and dump audio-visual footage from the dashcam.

Track a spouse's driving habits and routes

AI-driven analysis of private conversations

Falsifying or deleting video evidence.

A live demonstration will show how a hack can take over a dashcam in minutes, exposing the vulnerability of these devices.

Automated Attacks and Privacy Risks

It’s bad because it’s vendor agnostic; the attackers don’t have to target each dash cam brand individually. Hackers can use automated attack scripts to:

Scan for dash cams in public areas or parking lots.

Exploit weak security settings to take control of them.

Steal feeds and audio recordings.

The researchers are warning this is a risk to millions of dash cams out there. Without protection, these devices can be used for surveillance, identity theft, or worse.

How Do You Protect Your Dash Cam?

What the experts would advise manufacturers and consumers to do are:

Update your firmware regularly— Most attacks exploit unpatched vulnerabilities.

Use strong encryption— Set your wireless connections to WPA3 or another secure protocol.

Turn off Wi-Fi on the dash cam when not in use— Since dash cams are always on Wi-Fi, that makes them a target.

Change default password settings— Factory default password settings have vulnerabilities that can be easily exploited.

Implement physical security shields— If your dash cam records everything in a car, the general wisdom is that when privacy is needed, use a lens cover.

The Road Ahead: A Call to Action

With the further rollout of AI camera technology and connected devices in cars, the risk of cyberattacks on automotive systems has reached a very high level.These Black Hat Asia 2025 findings are a wake-up call for both manufacturers and consumers. We need to think of security as dash cams get smarter and more connected.

If we don’t, we’re just inviting what could be an innocent little dash cam to transform itself into an invisible spy watching your every move.

