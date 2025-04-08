Quantum computing: Are We Ready for a Post-Quantum World?

Quantum computing is poised to revolutionize technology, but it also presents a major threat to modern cryptographic security. Current encryption methods, such as RSA and ECC, rely on the complexity of mathematical problems that classical computers cannot solve efficiently. However, quantum computers, powered by algorithms like Shor’s Algorithm, have the potential to break these cryptographic standards. This has led to an urgent global effort to develop quantum-resistant cryptography.

The question is: how soon will quantum computing become a real threat, and what can businesses do to protect their data?

Venkatesh Sundar, Founder and President, Americas, Indusface “The threat of quantum computing is real, and existing cryptographic systems like RSA and ECC are at risk as algorithms like Shor’s can break them efficiently. While technical barriers and high costs have delayed mainstream adoption, it’s only a matter of time before a breakthrough enables quantum computing at scale. When that happens, the security implications will be massive—encryption, the backbone of secure internet communication, could be rendered obsolete, bringing digital security to a standstill.”

The Threat of Quantum Computing to Cryptography

1. Why Traditional Encryption is at Risk

Most secure communications today rely on public-key cryptography, including:

• RSA (Rivest-Shamir-Adleman) – Secures everything from emails to financial transactions.

• ECC (Elliptic Curve Cryptography) – Used in mobile security and blockchain applications.

These cryptosystems depend on the difficulty of factoring large numbers or solving discrete logarithms. While classical computers struggle with these problems, quantum computers can solve them exponentially faster using Shor’s Algorithm. Once quantum computing reaches a scalable level, current encryption will be rendered obsolete.

2. The Reality of Quantum Computing Today

Although quantum computing is not yet mainstream due to cost and technical limitations, experts predict that scalable quantum machines could become viable within the next 10–15 years. However, the risk is already present today with the concept of "harvest now, decrypt later" attacks, where adversaries collect encrypted data now, intending to decrypt it once quantum computers are available.

Shailendra Fuloria - Managing Director, Global IT and CISO at Nagarro. "As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, CISOs must go beyond securing systems—they need to articulate cyber risks in business terms. By quantifying threats using frameworks like FAIR and presenting cybersecurity as a business enabler rather than just a cost center, CISOs can gain executive buy-in, prioritize security investments, and foster a proactive, resilient organizational strategy."

Preparing for the Post-Quantum Era

1. The Shift to Quantum-Resistant Cryptography

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has been working on post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) standards, and organizations should begin planning for:

Quantum-Resistant Algorithms – New encryption methods such as CRYSTALS-Kyber and CRYSTALS-Dilithium are being developed to withstand quantum attacks.

Hybrid Cryptography – Implementing both classical and quantum-resistant encryption to ensure a smoother transition.

2. Identifying and Protecting Long-Term Sensitive Data

Organizations that store sensitive data for long durations need to assess their security strategies today. Any information requiring confidentiality for more than 10 years must already consider post-quantum cryptography. Steps include:

• Identifying critical data that needs long-term security.

• Migrating to quantum-resistant cryptographic solutions proactively.

• Ensuring security tools like VPNs and digital signatures are updated.

3. Cost and Implementation Challenges

Transitioning to quantum-resistant cryptography is not just a technical challenge but also a financial one. Businesses must plan for:

• Higher costs of implementing quantum-safe encryption.

• Gradual migration to minimize operational disruption.

• Educating security teams on post-quantum threats and solutions.

Ganesh Iyer, Managing Director, India & SAARC, Trellix "For CISOs, 2025 marks a turning point: security programs must be agile enough to handle advanced threats, robust enough to align with tough regulations, and visionary enough to support rapid business innovation. Consequently, we anticipate India’s booming economy to be a harbinger of its 2025 status as a cybersecurity powerhouse. This is not to say India stepping into this new role will be easy. However, with the right adjustments – and Indian CISOs leading the charge – the country’s institutions will be primed to surmount any attacks that come their way, and the country’s businesses will be primed to grow."

The Road Ahead: Balancing Innovation and Security

While quantum computing holds immense potential in fields like AI, pharmaceuticals, and optimization, its impact on cybersecurity is a major concern. Governments and organizations must:

• Accelerate research into post-quantum cryptography.

• Collaborate on global security standards.

• Develop contingency plans for a quantum-secure future.

Quantum computing is both an opportunity and a threat. While mainstream adoption of quantum-resistant cryptography is still in its early stages, the urgency to prepare is growing. Organizations must start their transition to post-quantum security today to avoid catastrophic risks in the future.

The future of encryption depends on proactive planning—because when quantum computers arrive at scale, it will be too late to react.