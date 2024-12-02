Top Cybersecurity Deals Black Friday 2024: VPNs, Tools & More!

Indeed, it is the best time for cyber criminals to evaluate their requirements of having the latest software, hardware, and security products at rates that rarely occur during other seasons of shopping.
Black Friday 2024 will be perceived through the eyes of an ethical hacker, an IT expert, or just a passionate cyber-security enthusiast. Let us now take a look at the best deals for 2024.
1. VPN Services: Lastly, encrypt your data using sophisticated anonymity techniques.
The VPN is such an important tool for ethical hackers and anyone serious about personal data- a good VPN can boost internet anonymity to new levels think of how it would be useful when while shopping galas like Black Friday.
NordVPN: 68% off for a 2-year subscription including three free months on top of the double VPN, Threat Protection, and Meshnet-the last one lets your devices safely talk to one another.
ExpressVPN: Get 49% Off annual plans plus 3 free months. Very fast. Super secure.
ProtonVPN : The best of all the plans offered is "Plus" which includes Better encryption than all, No logs, and Server super speed, with a discount of 50%.
A good VPN will not leak your IP, encrypt everything, and get past geo-blocks.
2. Password Management Solutions: Improve Your Cyber Security
Accounts include discounts and top-of-the-line password management.
Dashlane: Premium-60% discount includes dark web monitoring, along with the VPN.
LastPass : offers a discount of 50 percent on individual and family plans and offers easy log-in access from any device.
1Password: offers a discount of 50 percent on acquiring either team access or individual membership.
Password management tools are worth the gold they are made of since they generate and safely save very complex passwords and fill them automatically, greatly reducing the risks a hacker may be exposed to while hacking.
3. Hacking Tools: Tools to Hack
Penetration testing and vulnerability assessments require the right tools to ensure effectiveness. As Black Friday approaches, shoppers are flocking to stores, and the cybersecurity industry is leveraging this shopping frenzy with strategic discounts on pre-configured devices, including those featured in Offensive Security Kali Linux Courses.
Now is the perfect opportunity to enhance your penetration testing capabilities. For instance, Burp Suite Pro, a leading web application testing tool, is available at a 25% discount, with some advanced packages offering up to 30% off. These ethical hacking tools not only help identify vulnerabilities but also significantly strengthen system security.
4. Antivirus and endpoint security: Secure all laptops and desktops.
The premium antivirus removes all malware and wholly and secures computers.
Bitdefender: Total Security 70% discount: Secure 10 devices for 1 year.
Kaspersky Security Cloud: 60% off Personal / Business-specific security
McAfee Total Protection: 50% off multi-device subscription, includes identity theft monitoring and a safe VPN At a high level, nothing can be more emphatic to understand the need for protection methods.
The utilization of proper resources with a deep appreciation for information security will deliver tough protection against all forms that may pop up at an instance of time within the large vista of the internet.
5. Safe Storage Solutions: Secure Your Files.
Encryption is essential for safeguarding your data, whether you're using a flash drive or cloud storage solutions. Black Friday weekend is the perfect time to invest in secure file protection products. Here are some top deals:
Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallets:
Trezor and Ledger: Get 20% off on these devices to securely store your cryptocurrencies.
Encrypted USB Drives:
IronKey USB Drives: Enjoy an incredible 40% more encryption capability compared to competing portable drives.
Encrypted Cloud Storage:
pCloud and Tresorit: Both are offering lifetime subscriptions at up to 75% off, providing encrypted cloud storage solutions.
By utilizing these products, you ensure that access to your files is limited only to authorized users, significantly enhancing your data security.
6. Online Courses and Certifications: Learn Something New
Black Friday is also an excellent opportunity to expand your knowledge with low-cost online courses and certificate programs. Take advantage of these offers:
Ethical Hacking Courses:
Complete Ethical Hacking Bootcamp: Available at an 80% discount.
EC-Council Certifications: Get 30% off on certifications like Certified Ethical Hacker and Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator.
Access to Extensive Course Libraries:
Receive 40% off annual subscriptions that provide access to thousands of cybersecurity and ethical hacking courses.
These deals offer exceptional value, making it more affordable than ever to enhance your skills and advance your career in cybersecurity.
7. Network Security Hardware: Secure Your Infrastructure
You can get cheaper hardware solutions for hackers and security experts who want to safeguard their networks with:
Ubiquiti UniFi Security Gateway: Take 25% off the price of network firewalls with advanced features.
Netgear Nighthawk Routers: Get up to 50% discount on powerful routers with tight security.
TP-Link Omada Access Points: WPA3 encryption enterprise-grade wireless access points, cut as much as 35%.
Why You Need This?
Network security hardware gives for a safe and secure connection over a home network or business network, of course.
Bonus: Check Out Bundles
Bundles are an excellent part of Black Friday, and the platforms often throw extra value into your money, which is quite good. The NordVPN comes bundled with a password manager and cloud storage. Then there is Bitdefender Total Security which comes bundled with VPN and parental control tools.
How to Shop for Black Friday Deals
Buy Directly from Original Sources: To avoid fake products, it is always important to buy from the source or authentic resellers.
Compare and get the best deal: Get the best deal there is for your money-it's time to check those prices.
Act fast in your shopping spree-mostly Black Friday offers sell within time.
Check renewal prices: There may be some first-year discounts, so check if a renewal is expensive when the time comes for such a renewal of the same service.
FAQs
Q1: Are these tools suitable for newbie security professionals
→ Absolutely! Most of these tools, such as VPNs and password managers, are designed to be user-friendly and therefore present a simple form of security.
Q2: Is the bundle of software discounted?
→ Absolutely! Most vendors sell a bundle that includes VPN, antivirus, and password managers at a discounted price.
Q3: Is Black Friday shopping for hacking tools safe online?
→ Absolutely yes! If you purchase these from a trusted source, it is perfectly safe; just don't go about taking the dirt cheap offer from shady vendors.
Black Friday is here, and it's the best time to strengthen your cybersecurity. Be it securing devices, learning hacking, or just starting on a new learning journey, now is a great time to invest in your security future because discounts are more accessible than ever. Take this chance while you can because these great offers will not be there for long!