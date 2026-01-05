India's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has warned all users of WhatsApp of a new cyber threat called WhatsApp Ghost Pairing Scams, which allow attackers to access your account without having to steal your SIM card or obtain your OTP (One-Time Password). Attackers connect their own device to the victim’s WhatsApp account and, therefore, monitor the victim’s conversations without the victim's knowledge. As more and more people in India are becoming increasingly reliant on this new Linked Devices feature, the risk of being attacked continues to grow. Users can still be using WhatsApp normally while, at the same time, a hacker is reading every word of their private conversations.

What's this ghost pairing scam in WhatsApp all about?

Ghost Pairing is an insidious WhatsApp hack that scammers are using to exploit the service's linking system for nefarious goals. The tricksters convince victims into letting them pair a mystery device to their WhatsApp account simply by having their mobile number.

There isn't even an OTP request or a password prompt, let alone having to swap SIM cards. So many victims later end up searching online, asking if it's really possible to hack WhatsApp without needing a one-time password. Once the scammer gets paired, they get to keep slogging through your chats, media, and contacts.

Why CERT Is Warning People

The CERT advisory makes it clear that scammers are taking advantage of WhatsApp's multi-device feature to gain sneaky access. The agency calls it a high-risk threat, warning that people may not immediately notice anything off. Linked devices are supposed to run quietly in the background, which is kind of what's so sneaky about these scams; it lets the scammer keep tabs for a long time, upping the risk for financial scams and identity theft.

How the WhatsApp Ghost Pairing Con Works

The scam usually starts off with what looks like a message from someone you know. Victims get a photo or video sent to them, or a link with instant language such as “Is that you?” or “Quickly check this out.” Clicking on the content takes users to a fake WhatsApp pairing or verification page that looks like the real deal. That's where the scammer gets to link their device, usually without setting off any alarms.

What hackers can do after a device is linked to your account

Once you've successfully paired a device with your WhatsApp using Ghost Pairing, hackers can get their hands on your personal and group chats, swoop in and grab any files that have been shared, and even pretend to be you to target your friends and contacts. For a lot of users it doesn't even dawn on them that something is amiss until a friend comes to them freaking out about suspicious messages.

This is why this scam is spreading fast; it's turning up on people's searches with terms like "WhatsApp hacked" and "Is my WhatsApp account being monitored?"

What to do if you think your WhatsApp has been hacked

If you suddenly start to get the feeling that something fishy is going on with your account, check out Settings -> Linked Devices right away. See what devices are linked up & remove any that look unfamiliar. It's a good idea to turn that two-step verification on, change the PIN, and then log back in securely.

If you still can't get access back, it's best to let the authorities know, so head on over to cybercrime.gov.in and file a report, or give the national cybercrime hotline 1930 a call. That's what the Indian cyber authorities recommend.

How to keep yourself safe from WhatsApp scams

The experts are in agreement: be super careful when clicking on links or media that come in unsolicited, even from people you know. And never scan a QR code unless you're the one who initiated the action; it's a big no-no to do otherwise. And one more thing, make a habit of going over your WhatsApp privacy and linked-device settings on a regular basis.

Common sense and staying on your toes are still the best defense against those sneaky social engineering attacks.

