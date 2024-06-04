50MP Camera, Blazing Speed Confirmed: Can the Xiaomi 14 Civi Conquer India?

Mark your calendars for 12 June because the much-awaited Xiaomi 14 Civi will be unveiled by Xiaomi in India. This exciting launch will bring a familiar friend under a new name. Rumours suggest the 14 Civi will be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro, which debuted in China in March. With its arrival just around the corner, let's delve deeper into what features this phone might hold and how it might shake up the Indian smartphone market. The business has revealed some important details and hinted at the look of the forthcoming Indian version. A senior corporate executive just verified the handset's pricing range. The phone's colour selections, as well as several other crucial specs, are now available online.

Specifications of the Xiaomi 14 Civi

An official webpage states that the Xiaomi 14 Civi would have a flat 1.5K AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is verified that Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 powers the phone. HyperOS, based on Android 14, will also be included in the box. The teasers verify that the phone will have a triple rear camera configuration supported by Leica. Additionally, it will have two 32-megapixel front camera sensors.

According to the website, the Xiaomi 14 Civi will have a 4,700mAh battery that supports 67W wired fast charging. It is stated to support up to 1,600 charge cycles. It is verified that the phone's frame is made of metal and that its thickness is 7.4 mm. Additionally, it will come in three different colour options: Shadow Black, Matcha Green, and Cruise Blue.

Launch and pricing of the Xiaomi 14 Civi in India

With the planned introduction of the Xiaomi 14 Civi on 12 June, Xiaomi is establishing a name for itself in the Indian smartphone industry. This series is intended to fill the gap between the company's mid-range and premium products, appealing to customers looking for a high-end feature set at an affordable price. According to Anuj Sharma, CMO of Xiaomi India, the phone would probably remain under Rs. 50,000, who gave this hint to Gadgets360. This makes it a desirable choice for those on a tight budget who still want a premium design and functionality. The design teasers allude to various fashionable possibilities, such as glossy versions, dual-tone imitation leather, and matte finishes. The Xiaomi 14 Civi, whose introduction is rapidly approaching, is exciting people because of its potential to transform the mid-range smartphone experience in India completely.