Realme GT 6T with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC Set to Launch in India

Highlights

Advertisment

India will see the release of the GT series' sixth generation.

Earlier last week, Sky Li verified the return of the Realme GT series.

With its new phones, Realme hopes to capture the mid-premium market niche.

The Realme GT 6T will soon be available in India. Although the Chinese tech giant stated that the launch will take place this month, it has not yet confirmed a specific date. Following a break of more than two years, the launch will signal the GT lineup's return to India. It's verified that a Snapdragon chipset powers it. It looks like the Realme GT 6T is a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 6 SE, which was released earlier in April.

Realme Announcement

Realme made a significant announcement through a press release on Thursday, May 9, unveiling the imminent arrival of the Realme GT 6T in May, though the exact launch date remains undisclosed. Promising high performance, the device is confirmed to be powered by the robust Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, boasting an impressive performance score exceeding 1.5 million points on the AnTuTu 10 benchmark.

This places it at the forefront as the pioneering smartphone in the country to operate on this cutting-edge Qualcomm chipset.

The anticipation surrounding the new GT 6 series is palpable as Realme strategically teases its imminent release through various X posts. Each post emphasizes the device's performance prowess with the catchy tagline "everything performance needs, nothing it doesn't", accompanied by visuals showcasing its sleek, slim profile.

Realme's founder and CEO, Sky Li, recently confirmed the eagerly awaited return of the Realme GT series to the country. Marking the sixth anniversary of Realme, the upcoming sixth generation GT series will be launched amidst celebratory fervor. With a strategic focus on the mid-premium market segment, Realme aims to captivate consumers with its latest lineup.

Realme GT 6T Specifications and Price

Speculation mounts regarding the Realme GT 6T, with suggestions hinting at its potential debut as a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 6 SE. The latter made its debut in China back in April, sporting a price tag of CNY 1,699 (approximately Rs. 18,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Delving into the features of the Realme GT Neo 6 SE, it impresses with its Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, complemented by a stunning 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264x2,780 pixels) 8T LTPO AMOLED display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and a remarkable peak brightness of 6,000 nits. Camera enthusiasts will appreciate its 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, alongside a 32-megapixel selfie shooter for capturing stunning moments.

Offering generous memory configurations of up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, it ensures seamless multitasking and ample storage space. Powering through extended usage, it houses a robust 5,500mAh battery, supporting rapid 100W wired fast charging for uninterrupted performance on the go.