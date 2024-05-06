Best Phones for Selfies or Phones that Will Make You Look Flawless

The rear camera is the main attraction for many smartphone customers. It makes sense that rear cameras attract so much attention—they are jam-packed with megapixels, optical image stabilisation (OIS), special shooting modes, and other amazing features. But another critical camera is frequently forgotten: the selfie camera.

Selfie cameras have sometimes kept up with their rear-facing counterparts despite being popular on our gadgets. Even while the number of megapixels on selfie cameras has improved recently, many still need features like wide apertures, autofocus, OIS, and 4K video recording, frequently resulting in poor images. This raises the question of whether smartphones provide the finest selfie experiences, enabling users to take high-quality, picture-perfect self-portraits.

This is not to say that phones without decent selfie cameras do not exist; it's just that the front of most of them lack the same photographic brilliance as the rear. However, these are five phones that you can say "cheese" to in the face if you're looking for one with a fantastic selfie camera for creating elaborate high-definition films, high-quality video calls, or just plain fantastic vanity shots, videos, and reels:

Here are a few Best Phones for Selfies

iPhone 15 Pro

Cost: 1,34,900 rupees

The iPhone 15 Pro will most likely win this race if consistency is the only factor keeping it in the running. The iPhone 15 Pro phone has a 12-megapixel front-facing camera, which may not seem like much compared to the 50-megapixel beast we just talked about, but it produces excellent selfies and front-facing movies.

It is the only phone on the list with an OIS-equipped selfie camera and the largest aperture (f/1.9), meaning it can also take good pictures in low light. Almost all of the photography tools available to you with rear cameras are included in terms of modes and styles. In still images and films, the details captured are as striking as the colour rendition. It is still among the simplest phones to operate, which is useful when taking selfies. Along with Apple's top-of-the-line A17 Pro chipset, you also get a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR all-screen OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a triple camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and two additional 12-megapixel lenses (one telephoto and the other ultrawide).

The iPhone 15 Pro has Apple's new Action button, an IP68 rating, a day's battery life, and 20W and 15W wireless charging compatibility. It runs iOS.

Vivo V30 Pro

Price: Rs 46,999

The Vivo V30 Pro is an outlier in this case, as very few selfie cameras have as much megapixel power as the cameras on the rear. The phone has 50 megapixels for both the primary and secondary cameras on the back and a high selfie megapixel count. Because of this, the Vivo V30 Pro is among the Best Phones for Selfies available.

Even when you take a picture with the front camera, which is not always the case, the phone catches a tonne of detail and has excellent colour reproduction. When you combine this with functions like eye autofocus, a group selfie mode, and several editing choices, you get a phone designed to support you in creating memories alone and with others.

Three 50-megapixel sensors on the back—the primary, ultrawide, and telephoto—support this ability to take great selfies. A 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 512 GB of RAM, and a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor are included. A 5,000mAh battery that supports quick 80W charging and comes pre-installed with Android 14 with FunTouchOS. The pricing is quite reasonable based on the features the phone offers for taking selfies.

Samsung Galaxy S24

Cost: 79,999 rupees

Before it was trendy, Samsung included autofocus in its selfie cameras. It goes without saying that the newest Galaxy S24 series' selfie cameras also include this capability. We have chosen the most reasonably priced Samsung Galaxy S24 for this list since it is the most powerful model with a similar selfie camera arrangement to most of the lineup.

The phone has a 12-megapixel selfie camera that captures beautiful colours and great detail. This comes with many AI editing capabilities that let you do even more with your selfies and create creative edits. As a flagship device from Samsung, it also has a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 10-megapixel telephoto, a 12-megapixel ultrawide, and a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Exynos 2400 CPU from Samsung, a 4,000mAh battery with 25W charging capability, and Android 14 out of the box with Samsung's OneUI on top power the Galaxy S24 display.

The phone has an exquisite 6.1-inch 120Hz refresh rate Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display. You get the Best Phones for Selfies with AI intelligence and premium feelings, an IP68 rating, dual speakers, and a simple, classic Samsung design.

Oppo Reno 11 Pro

Cost: 44,999 rupees

Oppo's Reno series has been setting the standard for design and photography; the most recent model, the Oppo Reno 11 Pro, continues this legacy while delivering some incredible selfie magic. The phone's 32 megapixels of megapixel muscle and focusing means it can take some detailed, vividly coloured selfies.

To top it all off, a phone with an abundance of shooting and editing options is just what many creators want. The phone also performs admirably in other areas. It features three cameras: an 8-megapixel ultrawide, a 32-megapixel telephoto, and a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Additionally, it has an exquisite 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, and the mighty MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset powers it.

Oppo Reno 11 Pro is powered by a 4,600mAh battery that supports 80W charging. With Oppo's ColorOS on top, it comes pre-installed with Android 14 and is undoubtedly the Best Phones for Selfies on this list.

Google Pixel 8 Pro:

Cost: INR 1,06,999

The Pixels hold a special place in every list of Best Phones for Selfies. One of the most incredible selfie cameras in the industry has been enhanced by Google, with the addition of a focus on its most recent flagship, the Pixel 8 Pro (but not the Pixel 8).

The phone includes a 10.5-megapixel front camera, which may seem like a little in comparison to the cameras on its back. Still, when paired with Google's computational prowess, this small sensor produces results that many phones with far larger selfie megapixel counts cannot. The icing on this Pixel cake is done using intelligent editing tools. The phone also has three cameras: a 48-megapixel ultrawide, a 48-megapixel telephoto, and a 50-megapixel primary sensor on the back.

Top this off with Google's incredibly intelligent Tensor G3 chipset. This 5,050mAh battery supports 30W charging as well as wireless charging, a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display running stock Android and a whopping seven years of promised updates, and you have yourself a fantastic all-around phone that also excels at taking selfies.

Which Smartphone Makes the Best Selfies?

Based on the comparisons, we believe the Vivo V30 Pro stands out as the top choice for Best Phones for Selfies. It offers affordability compared to other options, and its impressive 50-megapixel selfie camera sets it apart as the best in its class. With this device, users can capture stunning self-portraits with exceptional detail and clarity, making it an ideal choice for those who prioritise high-quality selfies. Naturally, if money is not an obstacle, we would advise purchasing the iPhone 15 Pro as, megapixels notwithstanding, the sensory crispness that the iPhone camera can provide is unmatched.