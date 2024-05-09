CMF by Nothing Targets First-Time Phone Buyers

As details emerge about CMF's forthcoming smartphone, enthusiasts can expect a blend of innovation, craftsmanship, and distinctive style, setting the stage for a new era of mobile experiences. CMF, a subsidiary of Nothing, appears to be getting ready to release its first smartphone. A recent leak suggests the phone's name, cost, and specifications, while official information about the product has yet to be available. According to reports, CMF by Nothing's next phone will be known as the CMF Phone 1. It is rumoured to have a plastic body and might come in three different colours. Anticipated to be a cost-effective entry-level phone, the CMF Phone 1 may be less expensive than the Nothing Phone 2a.

CMF Phone 1: Specifications

It is rumoured that the CMF Phone 1 will have a plastic body, just like other entry-level phones that are available on the market. Gorilla Glass protection could be present on the phone's front. It is purportedly offered in orange, white, and black hues. The Phone 1 from CMF is anticipated to have a 6.5-inch screen and could run a stripped-down version of Nothing OS. It is projected that CMF will offer four years of security updates and three years of phone operating system upgrades. It will probably have a single back camera and a MediaTek Dimensity 5G chipset. It is anticipated to have a 33W charging-capable 5,000mAh battery.

A015, the model number of the alleged CMF Phone 1, was previously observed on the website of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). CMF still needs to verify the name or its debut schedule, though. As a result, it is advised to take the information above with a grain of salt.

CMF Phone 1: Price

According to a rumour from 91Mobiles, the CMF Phone 1, CMF's upcoming smartphone, may retail for approximately Rs. 12,000 in India. This implies the rumoured phone would be significantly cheaper than Nothing's existing models. The most recent Phone 2a, the company's least expensive phone, costs Rs. 23,999. The Nothing Phone 2 was released with a price tag of Rs. 44,999. By offering a more affordable smartphone option, CMF and Nothing could potentially attract a larger audience of consumers who prioritise value without compromising performance or design.