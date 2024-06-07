CMF Phone 1 Promises Affordability with Stylish Design: Design Teased Before Launch

The first smartphone from the Nothing subbrand, the CMF Phone 1, will shortly be available. Nothing has confirmed the official announcement of the moniker and the forthcoming launch of the handset by CMF. It also hints at a crucial component of the next smartphone's design. Under the direction of OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei, CMF is a UK-based firm emphasising cutting-edge designs. According to earlier sources, the CMF Phone 1 may be a rebranded version of the March-introduced Nothing Phone 2a with a different look.

CMF Phone 1 Is to Launch Soon

In a post on X, CMF by Nothing formally declared that the CMF Phone 1 is "coming soon." Additionally, the post implies that the future device will launch as an entry-level smartphone.

A previous leak on the CMF Phone 1 also revealed that the device might be an entry-level model nationwide, costing roughly Rs. 12,000. The manufacturer of smartphones has yet to disclose its intentions to formally release the device in India.







CMF Phone 1 Concept Teased

The company released a teaser photograph of the CMF Phone 1 in the previous post, even if no further facts regarding the device have been confirmed. It shows an orange faux-leather panel with what looks to be a circular dial—similar to the one on the CMF Buds charging case—positioned in a corner. The TWS earphone case had a dial that functioned as a lanyard holder. It is unknown at this time whether the dial on the phone will have a different function.

Interestingly, all CMF Phone 1 leaks and teasers have lacked the Glyph interface, which is included on all Nothing devices, including the Phone 2a.

Features and characteristics of the alleged CMF Phone 1

It was initially predicted that the CMF Phone 1 would have a 6.7-inch, 120Hz OLED screen with large bezels. It is anticipated to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and 6GB of RAM. Additionally, the phone probably supports UFS 2.2 onboard storage capacities of 128GB and 256 GB. It is anticipated that NothingOS 2.6.0, which is not yet publicly accessible, will be installed.

For optics, the CMF Phone 1 will likely include a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside another 50-megapixel wide-angle camera. The front camera of the handset is expected to hold a 16-megapixel sensor. It will also likely carry a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.