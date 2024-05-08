Google Pixel 8a Brings Premium Power to India at an Affordable Price

Google's Pixel 7a stunned everyone last year by offering a cheap, feature-rich smartphone. Bringing previously unheard-of hardware breakthroughs set new standards for the A-series. Now that 14 May 2024, Google's software presentation is rapidly approaching, the company has revealed the Pixel 8a, the 7a's replacement. The highly anticipated Pixel 8a brings all the cutting-edge AI features available only on the more expensive Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. It also has a redesigned design and the potent Tensor G3 CPU. This implies that Google may be blending the borders between their entry-level and premium products, opening up the possibility of more people having access to fantastic smartphone experiences.

Advertisment

Specifications of the Google Pixel 8a

The Google Pixel 8a features an updated design with aluminium for the frame, polycarbonate for the rear panels, and glass for the screen. Its design, which now resembles the company's more recent Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones in many ways, is still certified IP67 by the Pixel 7a. The handset weighs 188 grams and has 152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9 mm dimensions.

The firm states that the 6.1-inch Super Actua display on the more recent, rounder design is the first on an A-series gadget. However, unlike the Pixel 7a, which had a refresh rate of 90Hz, this OLED panel now refreshes at 120Hz. Like the previous iteration, Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 protects the display.

Advertisment

Similar to last year, Google upgraded the Titan M2 security coprocessor and the Pixel 8a's SoC to the newest Tensor G3, which brings with it a tonne of features that were previously unattainable on the A-series due to the Tensor G2. Circle, search, AI image editing (Magic Editor), Audio Magic Eraser, Best Take, and additional features are all available. Up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM are available in the phone. Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and compatibility with standard GPS navigation systems are among the communication standards. There is only room on the phone for one virtual eSIM and one actual SIM card. The phone can be locked with either face unlock or its built-in fingerprint scanner.

The phone has an 18W wired fast charging capability and is powered by a 4,492mAh battery. The Pixel 8a offers wireless charging at the same 7.5W (Qi charging standard) as the Pixel 7a. Google kept the cameras precisely the same as the previous model. At the rear is a 13-megapixel (f/2.2 aperture) ultrawide camera and a 64-megapixel (f/1.89 aperture) primary camera. A 13-megapixel front-facing camera is also included for taking selfies.

In addition to offering the standard Pixel user experience, Google's Pixel 8a boots to Android 14 and comes with a seven-year warranty on software and security upgrades. This includes the quarterly Pixel Feature Drops, which bring new software capabilities to the device.

Advertisment

Google Pixel 8a availability and pricing in India

Google's Pixel 8a will have 128GB and 256GB of storage capacity. The brand still sticks with 8GB of RAM regarding these two storage options. Google is also introducing both models to the Indian market; the 256GB model will cost Rs. 59,999, while the 128GB version will cost Rs. 52,999. The phone will also be offered in four colorways: Aloe, Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain. Pre-orders for the phone are currently being accepted on Flipkart, with sales starting on 14 May at 6:30 am. Additionally, Google provides bank deals on cards worth Rs. 4,000 and a free 12-month EMI.