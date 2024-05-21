HMD Tomcat: Bringing Back the Glory Days of Nokia Phones?

HMD is developing a new smartphone using the same Fabula design language from the previous Nokia Lumia series. Although the Finnish company has not yet confirmed the news, a leak indicates that the phone will go on sale in July. The phone's specifications and design have also been made public online through purported renders. Tomcat, the codename for the purported HMD phone, is rumoured to run on a Snapdragon 7s Gen2 SoC. It most likely has a primary back camera with 108 megapixels.

Advertisment

HMD Tomcat: May have a Fabula design

A member on X named HMD Meme has shared purported pictures and details about a future HMD smartphone. According to the tipster, a phone code-named HMD Tomcat will launch in July. It looks to feature a Fabula design, derived from the Microsoft Lumia 920, an outdated Nokia phone. It has a boxy appearance with pronounced bezels. The display has curved edges and a punch hole cutout in the middle to accommodate a selfie stick. Shades of green, blue, yellow, and pink are visible.

HMD Tomcat: Features and Specifications

Advertisment

The rumoured HMD Tomcat is claimed to have a full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and run Android 14. It might be powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC with 256GB of storage and 8GB or 12GB of RAM. The phone is anticipated to have a back camera set with a depth sensor, an ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 108-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation technology. A 32-megapixel front camera might be included.

On the HMD Tomcat, HMD anticipates including a 4,900mAh battery with 33W charging capability. It will probably have two speakers, a 3.5mm audio connector, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.2. OZO audio and PureView are reportedly supported. The phone's construction is probably rated IP67.

The company is developing HMD Rocky and Nighthawk and the HMD Tomcat.

According to a report by Nokiamob, the company is developing two further models under the internal names HMD Rocky and Nighthawk in addition to the HMD Tomcat. According to reports, the former has a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ screen. It might have a 5-megapixel selfie camera and a 13-megapixel back camera. It most likely uses a Unisoc SC9863A SOC with up to 128 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM. It is reported that the phone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.