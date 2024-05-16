HTC U24 Series Teased: Will the U24 Series Push the Limits for HTC?

HTC is getting ready to release a new smartphone in India. HTC's upcoming smartphone launch is expected to create waves in the Indian mobile market, redefining industry standards of excellence and establishing HTC's status as a leader in mobile innovation. Excitement and anticipation are growing for this release.

HTC U24 series: The Company Hinted at the Upcoming smartphone series

Through a social media post on Wednesday, 15 May, the Taiwanese company hinted at the debut of a new product without disclosing its name or the launch date. The phone under discussion might belong to the HTC U24 series. It might include improvements over the previous year's HTC U23 and HTC U23 Pro. With this action, HTC will reenter the Indian market. A few years ago, the corporation withdrew from India due to losing its position due to the growth of Chinese vendors.

HTC Vive revealed the arrival of a new product in the nation with a teaser post on X. The post features a coming soon tag and the hashtag "Allforu." The device with Al24U text is seen in the picture. It looks like an HTC U24 series smartphone, but the company still needs to reveal its name.

Are the HTC U24 and HTC U24 Pro smartphones under development?

One of these phones—model number 2QDA100—was recently observed on the Bluetooth SIG and Geekbench websites. The next phone is rumoured to have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 12GB of RAM, Android 14, and Bluetooth 5.3 connection.

It is anticipated that the HTC U24 and HTC U24 Pro smartphones will include improvements over the HTC U23 and HTC U23 Pro, respectively. The IP67-certified construction and full HD+ 120Hz OLED screens will probably remain features of the following models.

Will HTC be back in India?

With the release of a new product, HTC will be back in India. The company, which has mostly focused on the flagship smartphone market, has slowed down its global mobile sector in recent years due to fierce competition from Chinese manufacturers. Its VR-related developments are handled by a separate subsidiary named Vive.