Infinix GT 20 Pro Launched in India as First Smatphone with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate

The Infinix GT 20 Pro comes with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

An X-axis linear motor powers it.

A 5,000mAh battery powers the Infinix GT 20 Pro.

The Transsion group subsidiary's newest gaming-focused smartphone, the Infinix GT 20 Pro, made its debut in India on Tuesday. It features a cyber mecha design, comes in three color variations, and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC.

With a 108-megapixel main sensor at the center of its triple back camera set, it has a specialized Pixel Works X5 Turbo processor for gaming. In April of this year, the Infinix GT 20 Pro was also introduced in Saudi Arabia.

Infinix GT 20 Pro Price and Availability

The Infinix GT 20 Pro is priced at Rs. 22,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and Rs. 24,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, both prices including bank offers.

Available in Mecha Blue, Mecha Orange, and Mecha Silver, the handset will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting May 28. For comparison, the Infinix GT 10 Pro was launched at Rs. 19,999 in India in August last year.

Key Highlights

Feature Specification Operating System XOS 14 based on Android 14 Display 6.78-inch full-HD+ LTPS AMOLED, 1,080x2,436 pixels SoC MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate RAM 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB UFS 3.1 Rear Camera 108MP main (OIS) + two 2MP sensors Design Mecha design, RGB mini-LED, C-shaped ring Connectivity NFC, FM radio, GPS, USB Type-C, OTG, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 Battery 5,000mAh with 45W fast charging

Infinix GT 20 Pro Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Infinix GT 20 Pro runs on XOS 14 based on Android 14 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,436 pixels) LTPS AMOLED display with variable refresh rates of 60Hz, 120Hz, and 144Hz, and DCI-P3 color gamut. The display supports a 360Hz touch sampling rate, 2304Hz PWM frequency, and up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness. Infinix has committed to providing two major Android upgrades and three years of security patches.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC, the Infinix GT 20 Pro comes with either 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5X RAM. It also features a dedicated Pixelworks X5 Turbo gaming chip and an X boost gaming mode, promising up to 90fps in most games.

The phone's triple rear camera setup includes a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 sensor with optical image stabilization and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video chats, it has a 32-megapixel front camera. The handset sports a mecha design with an RGB mini-LED array and a C-shaped ring on the back, offering eight color combinations and four lighting effects.

The Infinix GT 20 Pro comes with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage and various connectivity options, including NFC, FM radio, GPS, USB Type-C, OTG, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi 802.11. It also features a light sensor, e-compass, G-sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, in-display fingerprint sensor, and an X-axis linear motor. The phone is equipped with dual speakers powered by JBL.

It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, measures 164.26 x 75.43 x 8.15mm, and weighs 194 grams.