iPhone 16 and Galaxy Z Flip6: Top Deals in Black Friday 2024 Sale

The much-anticipated Black Friday sales are in full swing across major e-commerce platforms, including Flipkart, Vijay Sales, and Croma. These retailers are rolling out massive discounts on some of 2024's most sought-after gadgets, making it an ideal time for tech enthusiasts to upgrade their devices.

Advertisment

Here is a list of products for the Black Friday 2024 Sale

Apple iPhone 16

For the first time, the iPhone 16 is available at a discounted price of Rs72,900 on Vijay Sales, which includes a Rs 5,000 instant bank discount. This makes it one of the most affordable options for experiencing Apple's latest innovations, including advanced camera controls, a versatile action button, and the much-talked-about Apple Intelligence feature.

Advertisment

Notably, the iPhone 16 is also capable of running modern AAA gaming titles, making it a solid choice for both casual users and gamers.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

For those ready to step into the foldable future, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 is a premium pick this Black Friday, priced at Rs 89,999. With its bold cover display, IPX8-rated water resistance, and cutting-edge features, this foldable phone is both a tech powerhouse and a fashion statement.

Advertisment

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, it delivers flagship-level performance while standing out as one of the most stylish smartphones in the market.

Sony PS5 Slim Digital Edition

The newly launched PS5 Slim Digital Edition is one of the hottest deals of this year’s Black Friday extravaganza. Priced at Rs37,490 across platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, it offers unparalleled value for gaming enthusiasts.

Advertisment

With the PS5 Pro not expected to arrive in India anytime soon, this slim and powerful console is the best option for those seeking next-generation gaming performance. Future-proof and packed with power, the PS5 Slim is a long-term investment for gamers.

Apple iPad (9th Gen)

If you’re in the market for a budget-friendly tablet, the Apple iPad (9th Gen) is now available at just Rs20,999, making it one of the most attractive options this Black Friday. Sporting the classic design with a physical home button, it offers a seamless experience with the latest iPadOS 18.

Advertisment

While it lacks support for Apple Intelligence due to hardware constraints, it remains a reliable choice for tasks like browsing, video streaming, note-taking, and light editing. Ideal for students and professionals alike, this tablet is a timeless performer in Apple’s lineup.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3

OnePlus has entered the premium audio space with its flagship earbuds, the Buds Pro 3, now available for Rs10,999. These earbuds feature Dynaudio tuning and industry-leading active noise cancellation, ensuring crystal-clear audio.

Advertisment

With two distinctive color options, they’re perfect for anyone seeking a premium audio experience. Compatible with both OnePlus and other Android devices, these earbuds are among the best in their class, delivering exceptional sound quality and comfort.

Whether you’re upgrading your gadgets or gifting this festive season, these Black Friday deals offer incredible savings on some of 2024’s top tech products. Don’t miss out!

Also read: Best Dual Sim Mobile Phone for 2024 In India

Advertisment

Nvidia Unveils AI Model for Audio and Voice Manipulation