iPhone 16 Pro Max Leaked Dummy Unit Fuels Rumors of Larger Screen

According to recent reports, the iPhone 16 Pro Max may come out later this year with a larger display than Apple's flagship phone of the current generation. Recently, pictures of a mockup of the rumoured phone, along with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, have surfaced online. Based on photos supplied by a tipster on X (previously Twitter), this year's handset may have a larger screen. The released images also show the 'Capture' button that is rumoured to be included in Apple's iPhone 16 series.

Advertisment

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Leaked Pictures

Three suspected photos of the iPhone 16 Pro Max have been released by a tipster going under the handle Majin Bu (X: @MajunBuOfficial). The pictures show mockups of the phone next to the company's current generation flagship, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, for scale. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumoured to have a 6.9-inch display, implying the screen will likely be 0.2mm bigger than the previous model's.

iPhone 16 Pro Max: photos suggest a minor increase in size

Advertisment

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is not expected to be significantly bigger than the iPhone 15 Pro Max of the current generation, despite the photos suggesting a minor increase in size. We cannot determine the size of the bezels or whether the enhanced display will enable the corporation to provide a higher resolution from the dummy unit.

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Other Details

The rear camera module on the leaked dummy unit appears a little taller than the one on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is already quite enormous. Based on a leaked photograph of a dummy unit, there is still time to determine if the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a larger or taller rear camera.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy unit also displays Apple's much-discussed Capture button, another hardware upgrade to the iPhone 16 series. According to earlier sources, the new button is expected to be available on all four iPhone 16 models. Additionally, the Action button found on the iPhone 15 Pro models may also be available on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus this year.