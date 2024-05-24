Is the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India's Next Big Thing? Mark Your Calendars for 6 June

On Thursday, May 23rd, Vivo officially announced the highly anticipated India launch date for their cutting-edge foldable phone, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. Get ready to learn more about the features, price and specifications of this innovative device. The Chinese business said on Thursday, 23 May, that the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launch date in India has been decided. In March, the book-style foldable made its debut in China. Zeiss-branded cameras are included, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC powers it. The smartphone is powered by a 5,700mAh battery and features an 8-inch internal folding screen. Vivo's first foldable device in the nation will be the X Fold 3 Pro.

Advertisment

The company sent a press invitation to announce the 6 June launch date for the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro in India. Flipkart and Vivo have also made special sections on their websites to hint at the launch. The firm website has already unintentionally disclosed the 6 June launch date.

Indian Price for the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro (Expected)

The official price of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro has yet to be revealed. It was introduced in China with a beginning 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model priced at CNY 9,999 (about Rs. 1,16,000).

Advertisment

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Expected Specifications

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro in Chinese is powered by Android 14 with OriginOS 4 installed on top. It is probably going to ship with Funtouch OS in India. It has a 6.53-inch (1,172x2,748 pixels) AMOLED external display and an 8.03-inch 2K (2,200x2,480 pixels) foldable internal AMOLED display. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC powers the top-tier foldable with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1 TB of UFS4.0 storage. It has a carbon fibre hinge and a Vivo V3 imaging chip.

With a 50-megapixel primary camera, the Zeiss-branded camera unit powers the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. Both the inner and exterior screens of the device have 32-megapixel selfie cameras. A 5,700mAh battery that supports 50W and 100W cable charging powers the phone. When folded, its thickness is 11.2 mm.

Up until today, only China was the market for Vivo's foldable smartphones. Given the growth of the foldable smartphone market, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launch could be important for the company. The phone is anticipated to compete with the OnePlus Open and Galaxy Z Fold 5.