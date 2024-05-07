Leaked Images Reveal Motorola Razr 50 Ultra's Bold New Look

As the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra's replacement, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is anticipated to launch shortly. Live photos have revealed its design ahead of the formal announcement. The huge secondary screen on the future clamshell folding phone has a hole punch design. It is displayed with two rear cameras and thin bezels. Three colorways are anticipated for the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra.

Advertisment

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Leaked Images

Together with 91Mobiles, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has leaked purported live photos of the upcoming Motorola Razr 50 Ultra. The phone appears precisely like the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra from the previous year. The pictures show a sizable secondary display with narrow bezels and a central hole punch cutout. With two back cameras, the flip-style foldable phone has a black colour scheme. The Razr logo is located at the bottom of the horizontally placed rear cameras on the back panel.

The model number XT-24510-3 is purportedly associated with the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra. There may be a 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option available. There are rumours that it comes in orange, green, and blue colour variations.

Advertisment

There are rumours that the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will launch under the Motorola Razr+ 2024 brand in certain areas. It was previously listed with the model number XT2453-1 on the EEC website. Motorola has yet to verify any information on the phone, though officially. As a result, it is advised to treat the rumour with caution.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Expected Specifications and Price

When the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra was first released in July of last year, its only configuration cost Rs. 89,999 and had 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has a 3.6-inch pOLED outer screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a 6.9 inch full-HD+ pOLED inner display with a refresh rate of 165Hz. The phone has a 32-megapixel front camera, a dual rear camera configuration, and a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. With support for both 5W wireless charging and 30W wired fast charging, it is powered by a 3,800mAh battery.