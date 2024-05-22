Moto Edge 50 Fusion vs OnePlus Nord CE 4: Know the difference

Lenovo-owned Motorola recently expanded its Edge series by launching the Moto Edge 50 Fusion smartphone in India. This mid-range device is powered by a Qualcomm chipset and runs on the Android 14 operating system. Priced at Rs 22,999, the Moto Edge 50 Fusion comes with an IP68 rating and is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery.

The Moto Edge 50 Fusion is set to compete with the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G, a mid-range smartphone launched last month. The Nord CE 4 5G, which succeeds last year’s Nord CE 3 model, incorporates AI features such as Smart Cutout and Auto Pixelate. Starting at Rs 24,999, this smartphone also boasts a Snapdragon chipset, a 50MP main camera, a 16MP front camera, and a 5,500 mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

Moto Edge 50 Fusion vs OnePlus Nord CE 4: Specs Comparison

Variants and Pricing

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion comes in two variants: the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 22,999, while the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage model costs Rs 24,999. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is available for Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version, and Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version.

Availability

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion can be purchased from Flipkart, Motorola’s official website, and offline retail stores. In contrast, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is available through oneplus.in, Amazon, the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, and select offline partners.

Color Options

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is offered in Hot Pink and Marshmallow Blue, while the OnePlus Nord CE 4 comes in Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble.

Display

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion features a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1600 nits. The OnePlus Nord CE 4, meanwhile, sports a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412x1080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and the Aqua Touch display feature.

Processor and Operating System

Under the hood, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and runs on Android 14. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and operates on OxygenOS 14, which is based on Android 14.

Cameras



For photography, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor (f/1.88) and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2). It also has a 32MP front camera (f/2.45). The OnePlus Nord CE 4 features a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide camera, along with a 16MP front camera.

Battery and Charging

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging. The OnePlus Nord CE 4, on the other hand, has a larger 5500mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC charging capability.

Special Features



The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion includes stereo speakers and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 offers features like the Aqua Touch display, RAM-Vita, and a Battery Health Engine.

Software Updates



While the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion's update policy is not specified, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 promises two major Android updates and three years of security updates.

Unique Features



The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 includes AI features such as File Dock, Auto Pixelate 2.0, and Smart Cutout.