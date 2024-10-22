Motorola Diwali Sale: Moto 85 5G, Edge50 Pro, Edge50 Fusion and more

With fantastic discounts on its well-known devices, Motorola has launched its Big Diwali Sale on Flipkart. Customers have a tremendous opportunity to buy high-end phones at affordable costs during this deal, which features significant discounts on best-selling models, including the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Moto G85 5G, and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. Motorola Diwali Sale make it easier to update your smartphone with the newest features in a high-end or 5G phone at a low price.

Moto 85 5G

Viva Magenta is one of the new colour possibilities for the Moto 85 5G, which is in the mid-range market. The Motorola Moto G85 5G has a water-repellent design but is not fully water-resistant for customers seeking a 5G experience within Rs. 20,000, this gadget is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the 8GB variant and Rs. 17,999 for the 12GB variant. Motorola claims that the device's 6.7-inch pOLED display is the best. The display was impressive, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, protection from Corning Gorilla Glass 5, support for the DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits. It is desirable for people looking for style and performance because of its shake-free 50MP camera and 3D curved OLED display.

Motorola Edge50 Pro

In India, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro costs Rs. 27,999. Because it offers a good combination of features and performance at this price point, it is positioned as a competitive option within its segment. With the first AI-powered pro-grade camera in the world and Pantone colour certification, the Motorola Edge50 Pro is now available for Rs. 27,999 instead of Rs. 35,999. With its 125W charger and 144Hz curved screen, the smartphone boasts state-of-the-art charging capabilities. There is a 50MP selfie camera with AI capabilities in the photography sector.

Motorola Edge50 Fusion

Performance, camera, and design are all well-balanced in the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, a mid-range smartphone. With no third-party apps, the phone's user interface is relatively clean. However, some of Motorola's system apps are available. In addition to four years of security patches, the company includes three major Android OS updates with the phone, which is beneficial if you want to purchase a smartphone for a long time. Significant savings are also available on the Motorola Edge50 Fusion, with pricing starting at Rs. 20,999. This smartphone has a Sony LYTIA 700C camera, an IP68 water-resistant design, and a 144Hz curved display.

Moto G64 5G

The Motorola Moto G64 5G is an excellent low-cost smartphone that performs well for its class. The phone, which starts at Rs 14,999, offers a high-end experience despite its low cost. At a tempting price of Rs. 13,999, the Moto G64 5G delivers remarkable capabilities for people on a more limited budget. With a 6000mAh battery and industry-leading RAM choices, this smartphone serves consumers who value longevity and performance without exceeding budget.

During this Christmas sale, Motorola also discounts its newest line of earphones. There are price reductions for the Bose-tuned Moto Buds+ and more reasonably priced Moto Buds. Customers may take advantage of limited-time deals during Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale that are affordable and guarantee that they will receive top-notch devices with cutting-edge features. Tech-savvy consumers have a fantastic opportunity to replace their smartphones and audio devices during Diwali since Motorola is still innovating and offering value.