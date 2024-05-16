Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Exploring Specs & India Launch Date

In India, Motorola is set to introduce the next-generation Edge 50 Fusion. On 16 May 2024, the corporation will introduce the device in the nation. Among the intriguing features of the company's most recent smartphone are a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 engine, a 50-megapixel Sony sensor with OIS support, a high-end vegan leather finish, compatibility for 68W fast charging, and more. You probably want to know how to watch the live stream, where to get the device, its specs, and more. So, we have put together this essay to address all of these queries. Here is all the information you require regarding the most recent Motorola Edge 50 Fusion model.
Details of the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion launch in India
Motorola has announced that on 16 May 2024, it will release its newest flagship smartphone. The launch event may be watched live on the company's official YouTube channel starting at noon IST. Additionally, customers can access all of the current information on the launch event on the business's social media pages.
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Sale Date and Anticipated Price in India
The price of the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion in India is still being determined as of the time of writing. However, based on prior releases, it is reasonable to anticipate that it will cost less than Rs 40,000 in India. In the meantime, the business has already stated that Flipkart will be the retailer of the future smartphone. In terms of the sale date, it is anticipated to occur within a week of the introduction.
Features and Specifications of the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
Some of the most important details and attributes of the forthcoming Edge 50 Fusion smartphone have been made public by Motorola.
Everything you should know is as follows:
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: OS and Performance
It has been verified that the most recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor powers the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. At the launch event, the brand will make announcements regarding various memory configurations. The newest smartphone will be powered by Android 14, and according to the manufacturer, it will receive security patches and OS upgrades for three and four years, respectively. Interesting software features on the phone include PC support, Family Space, PC compatibility, Moto Secure, and Moto Connect, which allows you to cast your phone's screen to a Smart TV.
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Design
The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion's design has already been made public by the business. The phone's back panel will be finished in PMMA or vegan leather. A dual-camera array is also housed in an integrated camera housing on the back panel. It's called Endless Edge Design by the brand. On the front, there is a curved AMOLED display with a central punch-hole cutout. It's interesting to note that the Edge 50 Fusion has an IP68 designation, meaning it can withstand dust and water. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion's phone will be offered in three colours: Hot Pink with a vegan leather finish, Marshmallow Blue, and Forest Blue with a PMMA finish.
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Camera
The main features of the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will be its cameras. A 50-megapixel Sony-Lytia 700C primary sensor with OIS capability will be used on the smartphone. A 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view will also be available, and it can also be used as a macro camera.
The Edge 50 Fusion device will have a 32-megapixel front-facing selfie camera for shooting images and conducting video calls. The phone will have a tilt-shift mode that lets users change their viewpoint in addition to 4K 30 frames per second video recording from both the front and rear cameras.
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Display
The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will include a 6.7-inch Full HD 3D curved pOLED display as its display. In addition, the phone has a peak brightness of 1,600 nits and a 144Hz screen refresh rate. In addition, the phone has an on-display fingerprint sensor, 10-bit colour capability, and a 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. Screen protection is provided by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Battery
Finally, a 5,000mAh battery will be included with the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. In addition to WiFi 6 and beyond, the phone will offer 68W TurboPower rapid charging.