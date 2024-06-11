Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Phone Arrives in India on 18 June: All Details

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is scheduled to launch in India shortly, as verified by the company. The smartphone is anticipated to debut as the flagship series' top model, joining the previously released Edge 50 Fusion and Edge 50 Pro. Key phone details were also made public via a Flipkart microsite before its formal launch and its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities were verified.

Advertisment







Motorola Edge 50 Ultra launch in India and its main features

Motorola India said in a post on X (previously known as Twitter) that the country will see the release of its next smartphone on 18 June. Concurrently, a Flipkart microsite has been developed to introduce the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra in India. According to the microsite, the smartphone will have a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a resolution of 1.5K. The screen features a 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and a peak brightness of 2500 nits.

Advertisment

Motorola reports that the Edge 50 Ultra will have Gorilla Glass Victus protection and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Its IP68 water and dust resistance grade has also been verified. It is confirmed that the phone would operate on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU and support Moto AI, the company's artificial intelligence (AI) suite. One of its features, Magic Canvas, allows users to create AI images in response to text instructions.

Advertisment

In contrast to the global variant's 16GB RAM, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will come with 512GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM. According to Motorola, it would include up to four years of security updates and three years of guaranteed OS upgrades. The phone supports 50W wireless and up to 125W wired fast charging. The smartphone will also have 10W wireless power sharing, letting users charge other gadgets like TWS headphones and wearables.

According to Motorola, the Edge 50 Ultra will also have Smart Connect, which enables users to transfer data between devices, copy and paste text and images, stream programs to PCs, and use the phone as a webcam. Its triple rear camera setup—a 50-megapixel OIS primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with a 3-x optical zoom—has been verified. It will have a 50-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The camera system is marketed with artificial intelligence characteristics, including 100x AI super zoom and AI adaptive stabilisation.

Advertisment

Price of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra in India

Motorola must still make the Edge 50 Ultra's price public in India. Notably, the price of its worldwide equivalent is EUR 999, or around Rs. 89,000. Three colorways have been confirmed: the Pantone-validated Peach Fuzz, Forest Grey (which features a back panel made of vegan silicone leather), and a wood finish.