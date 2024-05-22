Motorola Razr 50 Price Leak Leaves Us Guessing

There are rumours that Motorola is developing the foldable Razr 50 pair. Rumours have swirled about Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra in the past few weeks. Before any formal announcements, a tipster has revealed the Motorola Razr 50's starting price in the US. The phone is anticipated to launch as the Motorola Razr 2024 in a few countries. It might have a 3.63-inch cover display and be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC.

Motorola Razr 50: Price Leak

Arsene Lupin (@MysteryLupin), a well-known tipster on X, said that the Razr 50 will retail in the US for $699, or around Rs. 58,000. The Motorola Razr (2023) was introduced in the US with the same price tag in October last year. The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has made its online debut lately, retailing for $999 (about Rs. 83,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Motorola Razr 50: Expected Features and Specifications

Motorola is expected to launch the Razr 50 and the more expensive Ultra model in June. It is rumoured to have a 3.63-inch cover display and an inside 6.9-inch pOLED display. A MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage might power it. The foldable phone might include two rear cameras: a 13-megapixel secondary sensor and a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It is probably going to have a 13-megapixel selfie camera. There are rumours that it has a 4,200mAh battery.

In June last year, the Motorola Razr 40 series debuted in China. The range debuted on US markets in October under the Motorola Razr (2023) brand. It has a 1.5-inch secondary screen, a 6.9-inch foldable pOLED full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) display, and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC with 12GB of RAM. With a 64-megapixel primary back sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie camera, the phone boasts a dual rear camera array. It is a powerful device with a 4,200mAh battery unit and 30W wired and 8W wireless charging capability.