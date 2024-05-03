Nokia 215 4G, 225 4G, and 235 4G Phones Under Rs. 7,000

HMD has announced three new Nokia feature phones: the Nokia 215 4G (2024), the Nokia 225 4G (2024), and the Nokia 235 4G (2024). Unisoc T107 chipsets power the phones and run the S30+ operating system out of the box. The devices include Cloud Apps, which allow users to access entertainment, connect to the internet, business, and educational material. This involves consumers receiving news, weather updates, and the ability to view YouTube Shorts on their Nokia feature phones.

Advertisment

Specifications and features for Nokia 215 4G (2024), Nokia 225 4G (2024), and Nokia 235 4G (2024).

The Nokia 215 4G (2024), Nokia 225 4G (2024), and Nokia 235 4G (2024) are all powered by Unisoc T107 SoCs and come with the S30+ operating system. They include 64MB of RAM and 128MB of internal storage, enabling up to 32GB of microSD card storage expansion. The devices have a 1,450mAh battery that provides up to 9.8 hours of talk time. They also come with USB Type-C charging connectors and 3.5mm audio jacks.

All three phones use QVGA LCD screens, with the Nokia 225 having a 2.4-inch display. The Nokia 215 and Nokia 235 feature larger 2.8-inch displays. The Nokia 215 lacks a camera, whereas the Nokia 225 features a 0.3-megapixel rear camera, and the Nokia 235 has a 2-megapixel camera. The handsets include Bluetooth 5.0 connection. They are pre-installed with Cloud Apps, which give users access to various web functions such as YouTube Shorts, news, and weather.

Advertisment

Prices and availability for Nokia 215 4G (2024), Nokia 225 4G (2024), and Nokia 235 4G (2024).

The Nokia 235 4G (2024) is featured on the HMD Ireland website for EUR 64.99 (about Rs. 5,800). It is available in three colours: black, blue, and purple. Meanwhile, the Nokia 225 4G (2024) is available in Pink and Dark Blue, while the Nokia 215 4G (2024) comes in Black, Dark Blue, and Peach.

Despite being advertised on the HMD International website, the prices of the Nokia 225 4G (2024) and Nokia 215 4G (2024) still need to be updated. According to the press release from HMD Global, the phones will be accessible in Africa and India, as well as select Middle Eastern and Asia-Pacific (APAC) nations.

The Nokia 225 4G (2024) and Nokia 215 4G (2024) are projected to cost EUR 69 (approx. Rs. 6,200) and EUR 59 (approx. Rs. 5,300), respectively. However, the Nokia 225 model will likely cost less than the Nokia 235 handset. According to the same rumour, the Nokia 235 4G (2024) is expected to be priced at EUR 79 (approximately Rs. 7,100).