Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition Launched

The Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition has been officially launched in India, priced at Rs 27,999. This exclusive edition comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. For a limited time, customers can avail an instant discount of Rs 1,000 when using select cards, bringing the effective price down to Rs 26,999. This limited-quantity smartphone will be available for purchase starting from June 5th on Flipkart.

Advertisment

The Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition pays homage to primary colors and their significance within the brand's identity. This new smartphone marks the first time that all three primary colors—red, yellow, and blue—have been incorporated into a single piece of Nothing hardware.

Historically, red has been featured in the right earbud of all Nothing audio products, yellow has been showcased in the new Ear (a), and blue was recently introduced with the Phone (2a). However, until this special edition, these colors have never coexisted in one device.

Enhanced Features and Performance

Advertisment



Building on the praised features of the original Phone (2a), the Special Edition enhances the user experience with advanced specifications. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor, ensuring robust performance and efficiency.

The smartphone runs on Nothing OS, providing a smooth and intuitive user interface. It is equipped with a long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery, ensuring extended usage without frequent recharging.

The Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition features a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display, offering vibrant colors and deep contrasts for an immersive viewing experience. It also comes with a dual 50 MP rear camera setup, enabling high-quality photography. The device showcases Nothing's unique design ethos, highlighted by The Glyph Interface, which adds a distinct visual element to the smartphone.

Integration with ChatGPT and Early Access to Android 15 Developer Preview



One of the standout features of the Phone (2a) and its predecessors is the industry-first integration with ChatGPT when paired with any Nothing or CMF by Nothing audio product. This integration allows users to leverage the power of AI for enhanced interaction and productivity. Additionally, new ChatGPT widgets have been introduced, providing fast and easy access directly from the smartphone's home screen.

Furthermore, it was recently announced that Nothing Phone (2a) users can now access the Android 15 Developer Preview. This early access allows users to experience the latest features and improvements in the Android ecosystem, staying ahead of the curve with cutting-edge software advancements.

Availability and Purchasing Details



The Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition is available in limited quantities, making it a coveted item for enthusiasts and early adopters. It can be purchased exclusively on Flipkart starting from June 5th.

With its combination of unique design, advanced features, and integration with cutting-edge technology, the Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition offers a compelling package for consumers looking for a distinctive and powerful smartphone experience.