OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Gets BIS Certification in India

The smartphone may soon be released in India as the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite has reportedly been certified by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite from last year is anticipated to be replaced by the next phone in the Nord series, which initially appeared online last week. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC is expected to power the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite. It is rumoured to have features including a 5,500mAh battery, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and two back cameras.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Certification

On X, tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) shared a screenshot allegedly depicting the BIS website page for a OnePlus phone. The phone seems to carry the CPH2619 model number, which is thought to be connected to the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Price and Expected Specifications

According to the tipster, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is expected to cost less than Rs. 20,000 in India. The forthcoming phone may be an Oppo A3 makeover. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is anticipated to include improvements over the Nord CE 3 Lite. The latter was introduced with a starting price of Rs 19,999 in April last year.

It is reported that the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite would feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is expected to have a Snapdragon 6 gen 1 SoC and run Android 14. It might have two back cameras: a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and a 50-megapixel primary sensor. There are rumours that it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. For authentication, there might be an in-display fingerprint sensor. These particulars align with earlier disclosures.

Information regarding the debut of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite has yet to be released by OnePlus. As such, taking these particulars with a grain of salt is reasonable.