Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Unveiled for India Launch on 13 June: Raises the Bar for Mid-Range Phones

It's verified that the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G will shortly come to India. The company has disclosed the phone's launch date, appearance, available colours, and several essential features. It was originally predicted that the next smartphone would launch as a renamed Oppo A3 Pro, which debuted in China in April. This assertion seems to be supported by the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G's design, which the firm has released. The phone's specifications will probably be comparable to those of the Oppo A3 Pro.

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Release, Features, and Colour Selection

The company said on Thursday that the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G will go on sale in India on 13 June. The phone is also mentioned on the business's website, where it is revealed to be available in Dusk Pink and Midnight Navy at launch. Additionally, RAM and storage versions of 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB will be offered.

The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G's design has a round camera module positioned prominently near the top of the back panel, surrounded by a silver ring-like border. The 'Oppo' branding is visible towards the bottom of a vertical polycarbonate stripe that runs down the middle of the vegan leather cover. The right edge of the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G houses the power button and volume rocker. Very thin bezels surround the curved display, with a hole-punch cutout in the middle.

Specifications of the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G

It is confirmed that the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G has dust and water-resistant certifications of IP69, IP68, and IP66. It is also stated that the phone has a Swiss SGS Premium Performance 5 Stars Drop Resistance certification and a MIL-STD 810H construction.

Additionally, according to the firm, the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G will have a 3D curved AMOLED screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It has been verified that the phone weighs 177g and has a thickness of 7.89mm.

As the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G is anticipated to debut as the Oppo A3 Pro under a different name, its features will probably be comparable to those of the latter.

Specifications of the Oppo A3 Pro

The MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC powers the Oppo A3 Pro, which also has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W wired fast charging. It has an 8-megapixel selfie camera, a 64-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED curved screen. Starting at CNY 1,999 (about Rs. 23,000) for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage combo, the handset is priced in China.