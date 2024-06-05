Realme GT 6 to Launch with the Latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset

Realme has officially announced that its highly anticipated flagship device, the Realme GT 6, will be released in India and various other countries on June 20. However, just before its official debut, a new leak has surfaced, providing insights into some of the device's key features.

Realme GT 6 Specifications

Tipster Paras Guglani, referencing the Realme GT 6 global box, has revealed that the upcoming device may be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. This chipset is already familiar to the Indian market, having been introduced with the Poco F6.

Similar to its predecessor, the Realme GT 6T, the GT 6 is expected to feature a display with an impressive peak brightness of 6,000 nits. Additionally, the device is likely to come equipped with a substantial 5,500mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. The packaging also indicates that the GT 6 will include a Sony LYT-808 OIS camera.

Interestingly, the Realme GT 6 is rumored to be a rebranded version of the Realme GT 6 Neo. If this speculation holds true, the Realme GT 6 might sport a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering a smooth and vibrant visual experience.

In terms of camera capabilities, the phone is anticipated to feature a dual camera setup on the rear. This setup could include a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calls, a 32MP front-facing camera is expected to be included.

Realme GT 6 Price (Expected)

While Realme has yet to disclose the official price or other specific details of the Realme GT 6, examining the pricing of the Realme GT Neo 6 provides a useful benchmark. The Realme GT 6 Neo was priced at CNY 2,099 (approximately ₹24,200) for the variant with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The version with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage was priced at CNY 2,399 (approximately Rs27,500).

These details suggest that the Realme GT 6 could be positioned similarly in terms of pricing, offering competitive specifications at an accessible price point in the Indian market and beyond.