Realme GT 6T Debuts with First Ever Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Chipset in India

Highlights

The Realme GT 6T boasts the brightest smartphone screen to date.

It's also the first phone with the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 CPU available in India.

Four versions of the smartphone with 512GB of storage and up to 12GB of RAM are available.

The pricing and features of the Realme GT 6T were made public today. With the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, it is the first smartphone in India. In addition, the smartphone has the highest-ever peak brightness mode of 6000 nits. The brand's GT series makes a reappearance in India with the release of the Realme GT 6T. The Realme GT Neo 3T was the most recent to be released in 2022.

Realme GT 6T Price in India

The Realme GT 6T is available in four different configurations. The base model, which includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is priced at Rs 30,999. The next variant, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, costs Rs 32,999. Two higher-end models are also available: one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for Rs 35,999, and another with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for Rs 39,999.

The first sale will be on May 29th through realme.com, Amazon, and retail outlets. Realme is offering an instant discount of Rs 4,000 for HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI credit card holders. The phone comes in two colors: Fluid Silver and Razor Green.

Realme GT 6T Specifications

The Realme GT 6T boasts a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels, featuring an 8T LTPO panel, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display has the latest Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It offers a brightness mode of 1000 nits, a high brightness mode of 1600 nits, and a peak brightness mode of 6000 nits, the highest on any smartphone, which adjusts according to outdoor brightness.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, the Realme GT 6T is the first device in India with this chipset, which provides a 15% boost in CPU performance and a 45% improvement in GPU power over its predecessor, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2. The phone supports up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

For photography, the device features a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera with OIS, an 8MP SONY IMX355 wide-angle lens, and a 32MP Sony IMX615 front camera for selfies. It houses a 5,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

The Realme GT 6T runs on realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14 and promises four years of security updates and three years of OS updates. Additional features include Wi-Fi 6, a USB Type-C port, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Realme GT 6T competition in market

The Realme GT 6T is positioned as a powerful mid-range smartphone with its advanced chipset, super-bright display, and fast charging capabilities. It is expected to compete with other devices in its price range, especially with the Motorola Edge 50 Pro.