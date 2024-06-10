Realme GT 7 Pro Leak Sparks Rumors of 50MP Periscope Camera

Vice President of Realme Chase Xu has stated that the Realme GT 7 Pro would debut in India. The phone is expected to make its debut in China before going on sale in other nations, like India. Over the past several days, several Realme GT 7 Pro leaks have appeared online. A fresh leak reiterates an earlier SoC-related leak and includes specifics about the phone's display, camera, battery, and storage. Its predecessor, the Realme GT 5 Pro, wasn't released in India.

Expected Specifications for the Realme GT 7 Pro

According to a Weibo post from tipster Digital Chat Station, the next Realme GT 7 Pro will have a 1.5K 8T LTPO OLED screen. The article also states that a domestic display manufacturer will likely supply the panel. Additionally, according to the report, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with up to 3x optical magnification is anticipated for the Realme GT 7 Pro. The phone is expected to have a 6,000mAh "ultra-large" battery.

The informant also states that Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of onboard storage are anticipated to be included in the Realme GT 7 Pro. This confirms a previous leak that said the next device would be the first smartphone with the undisclosed Snapdragon CPU available in international markets outside China. According to a previous source, the Realme GT 7 Pro might have an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor installed for security. This type of sensor is supposed to provide more accurate fingerprint readings than optical scanners.







Timeline for the debut of the Realme GT 7 Pro

After releasing the Realme GT 5 Pro in December 2023, the company might follow a similar launch timeline with the Realme GT 7 Pro, which is anticipated to be announced before the end of the year. Tech enthusiasts may expect the Realme GT 7 Pro, which will be released simultaneously and carry the newest features and innovations for which the Realme brand is known if this trend holds true. Realme can take advantage of the holiday season thanks to its clever scheduling, which could increase sales and market effect.