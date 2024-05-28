Samsung Galaxy F55 Equipped with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Introduced in India

Samsung, a Korean smartphone manufacturer, has released the Galaxy F55, the newest model in its Galaxy F series, in India. The device's vegan leather back, which comes in two color variations, is its key selling point.

With a few minor design adjustments, the Galaxy F55 has the same specs as the Galaxy M55. Samsung has also chosen to utilize this finish, even though businesses such as Motorola are producing vegan leather handsets in the mid-range sector. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, 5000mAh battery, 50MP primary camera, and other features are included in the specs of the Galaxy F55.

Samsung Galaxy F55: Latest Features

The Galaxy F55 is the successor to last year's Galaxy F54, featuring significant updates. The design now includes a vegan leather back, a first for the series. Samsung has opted for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC for this model. The primary camera has been downgraded from 108MP to a 50MP sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), while the ultra-wide and macro sensors remain unchanged. The front camera has been upgraded from a 32MP to a 50MP sensor. Despite a reduction in battery capacity from 6000mAh to 5000mAh, the Galaxy F55 now supports faster 45W charging.

Samsung Galaxy F55 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F55 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. For photography, it has a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera is a 50MP sensor for high-quality selfies. The Galaxy F55 runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.0 and includes features such as a USB Type-C port, NFC, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy F55 Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy F55 has launched in India with a starting price of Rs 26,999 for the base model, which includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 29,999.

The premium model, featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is priced at Rs 32,999. Early sales for the Galaxy F55 will commence tonight at 7 PM on Flipkart. The phone is available in two colors: Black and Orange, both featuring a vegan leather back and a saddle stitch pattern.