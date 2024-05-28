Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera and Price Leaks

Even though the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has only been out for a few months, online whispers about its replacement have already surfaced. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumoured to have three rear cameras rather than a fourth 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with an optical zoom that could be expanded three times. Nevertheless, a fresh leak indicates that the flagship Galaxy S series phone for 2019 would reportedly retain the current model's quad back camera setup. There are rumours that it has a 200-megapixel main camera.

Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

On Weibo, reputable tipster Ice Universe posted purported camera specs for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The phone is said to contain four back cameras: a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel optical zoom sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with a 3x optical zoom. This information comes from a source.

A significant improvement over the Galaxy S24 Ultra would be the inclusion of a 50-megapixel 3x sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The current model has four rear cameras: a 200-megapixel wide camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with a 5 x optical zoom, and a 10megapixel telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom. It also has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter.

A few days prior, Ice Universe made the assertion that the Galaxy S25 Ultra was being tested with three rear cameras: a primary sensor, an ultra-wide unit, and a periscope zoom arrangement. This information was obtained via a tipster. It was reported that the 10-megapixel 3x optical zoom telephoto sensor was being discarded.

The 12GB RAM, 256GB storage edition of Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra was priced at Rs. 1,29,999 when it was first released in January. It sports a titanium frame and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC is anticipated to power the forthcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Expected Price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Overall, expect the starting price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to be somewhere between Rs.97,990 and Rs.1,24,990, with the final price depending on storage capacity and regional variations. The official price will likely be announced by Samsung closer to the launch date.