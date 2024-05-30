Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Fold 6 Series Expected at Upcoming Galaxy Unpacked Event

Samsung is gearing up to unveil the latest edition of its Galaxy Unpacked event. According to reports from South Korean media outlet The Chosen Daily, this highly anticipated event is rumored to be scheduled for July 10. The event is expected to be a significant physical launch in Paris, aligning with the 2024 Olympics being held in the city.

The tech world is abuzz with anticipation for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6, which are expected to hit the global market soon. While official announcements are yet to be made, numerous speculations have surfaced online. Recent rumors, based on screenshots of FCC records, suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 might feature an improved battery life. The documents hint at a subtle yet potentially significant increase in battery capacity for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Battery Details



The Galaxy Z Flip series has been praised for its innovative hardware and software specifications. However, the battery life of previous models has been a point of criticism. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to address this issue by enhancing the modest battery life of its predecessor.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is equipped with a 3,700 mAh battery. Speculation suggests that the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6 might feature a larger 4,000 mAh battery, as indicated by its FCC certification. This certification also hints at a dual-battery setup, totaling approximately 3,887 mAh.

Despite these upgrades, the device is unlikely to feature faster charging capabilities, maintaining the 25W fast charging support of its predecessor. Additionally, the certification indicates that the new smartphone will likely be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and optimized display components.

Expected Camera Details



Reports from 91mobiles reveal that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has been spotted on the BIS and Camera FV-5 certification listings. These listings suggest that the primary sensor will have a 12.5-megapixel resolution, potentially translating to a 50-megapixel camera with pixel binning.

It is anticipated that the sensor will have an f/5.4 focal length and enable both electronic and optical image stabilization (OIS and EIS). This would be a major improvement over the 12-megapixel primary camera seen on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, offering better photography capabilities.

Display and Design



Rumors also suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will feature a 3.4-inch cover display, with the main inner folding display expected to be 6.7 inches. Additionally, leaks indicate that the device will have a slightly thicker body than its predecessor. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to offer a range of color options, including Light Blue, Light Green, Silver, and Yellow, providing consumers with a variety of choices.

As we await the official launch and detailed specifications from Samsung, these leaks and rumors have certainly set high expectations for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, promising significant improvements in battery life, camera technology, and overall design.